IIM-Bodh Gaya begins a new school year with a digital touch

IIM Bodh GayaThank you

Bodh Gaya, the Indian Institute of Management hosted its mentoring program for 180 MBA students and 5 researchers for the 2020-22 and 2020-2024 academic year respectively on July 21, 2020 on a digital platform.

The sixth-year MBA program is a group of India with tremendous diversity through gender, geography and culture. Female students account for 30% of the total batch size.

Students of the sixth batch of the institute’s Master of Business Administration program and the first doctoral batch joined the Institute formally and will join the college today for the 2020-22 and 2020-24 sessions, respectively. The Ph.D. group consists of 5 students who will participate in research in the fields of finance, accounting, economics, marketing, operations management and information technology.

IIM Bodh Gaya actually welcomes its new group of MBA students

The orientation began at 7:45 am today, lighting the lamp by the respected institute director, Dr. Vinita Sahi and faculty. The program follows all criteria for social spacing. After that, Dr. Prabhat Ranjan, Chair – Admission, Dr. Sangram Kina, Head – PGP, and Dr. Krishna Mohan, PhD Coordinator. He addressed the students. Students were briefed on student dynamics, demographics, course expectations and results. After that, Dr. Sahai addressed the new students.

Dr. Sahay congratulated them on “Paying CAT” and welcomed them on behalf of the IIM Bodh Gaya brothers. She focused on IIM Bodh Gaya’s philosophies and values ​​and the importance of culture and history in developing the next managers.

Mindfulness has always been a priority of IIM Bodh Gaya as it lies in the land often known for its enlightenment and harmony. She described the achievements of the institute since its inception in 2015, and how it tried to do justice to its title “Enlightening IIM”.

After that, she welcomed the main guest of the event, Mr. Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange. Mr. Chauhan praised the upcoming payments for their determination to create value for themselves and their community even in these unprecedented times. Talk about change and how it affects life, companies and economies. Technology, according to him, is a conceptual trend, and it is constantly changing compared to other physical trends. “Learn to learn. Keeping up with change by changing yourself,” was his advice to new students.

The following address was delivered to the day by Mrs. Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa, and board member, IIM Bodh Gaya. It is one of the most successful businessmen today and a role model for young women and men across India. As such, the students were thrilled to have such close interaction with them. She shared her inspiring story and secrets of her success, which delighted students and her work.

The program’s speaker was Mr. Shiv Khera, a prominent author, teacher, business consultant and motivational speaker. The topic of his speech was “Turning Relapses Back.” The session started with talk about stress and stress management, which is a big challenge these times. Introduce the idea of ​​functional stress and dysfunction and how chronic stress is responsible for most of the stress related problems today.

He explained nine guidelines to overcome challenges and return during setbacks. It places great importance on developing fruitful two-way relationships, bringing back to society and the true qualities of leadership. He also reiterated his belief that money on the right could do wonders. His speech helped students set a path for themselves as they worked to become tomorrow’s leaders.

The afternoon session of the mentoring program hosted a panel discussion under the supervision of Dr. Respected team members were de. Shastri, CEO of GAIL (India) and Mr. Anil Basin, President of Havells India Ltd. The agenda before the Committee was to “manage uncertainty”. Participants in the discussions exchanged personal experiences and enlightening examples to emphasize the requirements for personal development among tomorrow’s leaders. Mr. Shastry saw the key to success is developing skills and understanding the true nature of one’s work.

Mr. Bhasin defined the MBA as a Master in Commercial Adaptation and advised students to develop communication skills and creative thinking. The last event for the first day of the program was titled by Damodar Mall, CEO, Reliance (Retail), and Board Member, IIM Bodh Gaya. He welcomed the new students to the institute and wished them good luck for their future.