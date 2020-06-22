IIM’s study demonstrates that companies can enhance credit discipline through a stronger insolvency and bankruptcy framework

Biz Talk stands out with Anuj Puri

The corporate sector took a big hit due to COVID-19. In the current uncertain climate, a change in behavior and policy from top to bottom will need to flourish.

The latest research by two IIM professors Ahmedabad studied a dataset from 60 countries and data from 13,000 companies to demonstrate that a stronger insolvency and bankruptcy framework may be a response to strengthening corporate credit discipline and reducing the risk of default in the future.

The IIM study looks at how to enhance credit discipline and reduce future debt default for companies

Two IIM professors, Professor Balagopal Gopalakrishnan (IIM Kozhikode) and Professor Sanket Mohapatra (IIM Ahmedabad) studied a dataset involving 60 countries and 13,000 companies to demonstrate stronger frameworks for bankruptcy and bankruptcy which is essential among companies to enhance credit discipline.

The study also explores the channels through which improved creditors ’rights affect the companies’ virtual risks, dependence on external financing, corporate leverage, and management ethics. The study confirms that in countries with stronger insolvency regimes, the negative effects of policy and economic uncertainty can be mitigated which encourages corporate caution.

Although the Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Act (IBC) has been suspended due to the epidemic in the country, the policy will have real impacts on the sector after COVID. Moreover, since 2016, since the introduction of the IBC Indias rating in the World Bank classification to solve the insolvency problem from 132 to 52.