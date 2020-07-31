ImLive cam offers girls to keep elderly company lonely

Webcam portal looks forward to offering happy ends for older with cam girl models – but happy ends for various xxxpectations.

ImLive, an adult-focused site providing sexual and non-sexual webcam experiences, has just launched an initiative to offer free, G-rated, single sessions between exhibitors and seniors who are still subject to coronavirus-related closure in living with the help of facilities.

“They’ll be dressed,” Adrian Stonman, 45-year-old vice president of ImLive, told the models. The idea is to act as a friend or companion. . . The idea is not sexual at all. “

As part of a promotional effort to celebrate ImLive’s eighteenth anniversary, the site received a request from an anonymous member who mentioned his grandfather, who lives in a care home, no visitor is allowed – and he can use a friend to chat.

“We have withdrawn some of our hearts,” Stonman said.

Now, in an effort to preserve the elderly company, ImLive offers these Platonic sessions for free – with the website adding that no credit card or personal information is required to register, and that ImLive itself will pay the forms for their time.

ImLive, which broadcasts around the world, is known for extraordinary experiences. For example, in May, the site started offering shaving lessons from models who have had hairdressing backgrounds.

For this new service, nursing facilities or their residents can access ImLive, and after the company checks the facility, links and schedules are sent to participants for registration. This service includes certain site improvements, such as larger font sizes and icons, for easy use.

If … there is a request there and we see it really affects … he said, “I don’t see any reason why it can’t go on.”