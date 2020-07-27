In another digital strike on China, India banned 47 additional Chinese apps for violating user privacy

The list of these 47 Chinese requests banned by the Indian government will be published soon.Pexels | representative

In another major digital strike on China, the government of India on Monday July 27 blocked 47 additional applications in addition to 59 Chinese requests that were blocked last month. Reports stated that 47 blocked Chinese apps were running as copies of 59 previous apps were blocked.

Some applications including TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite and VFY Lite are not available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. According to the Ministry of Communications, it was found that the applications work despite the ban across these versions. Several media reports said they were taken from application stores.

Now, India has compiled a list of more than 250 Chinese apps, which includes Alibaba-related apps, which the government will check for any violation of user privacy or national security. As reported, the list also includes a game app supported by Tencent PUBG.

The decision to ban the 47 Chinese apps was made after a security review by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. PTI reported that the Ministry of Communications confirmed in a written statement that the availability and continued operation of these applications, directly or indirectly, was illegal in addition to being a crime under the Information Technology Law and other applicable laws.

