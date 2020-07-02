India carried out a “digital strike” on China: Ravi Shankar Prasad to ban Chinese applications

Pictured: ITU Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.Press Information Office

Speaking at a virtual BJP gathering in West Bengal, Trade Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday, July 2, that the Modi government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese applications is a “digital strike” on the neighboring country.

The Minister of Information Technology said that apps have been banned to protect Indian data. “We have banned Chinese applications to protect the data of its citizens, it was a digital strike,” Prasad said.

Prasad continued: “For the security and sovereignty of India, for the security and privacy of digital citizens, we have banned 59 applications, including TikTok. India knows how to look into the eyes of those looking to our borders and to protect its citizens, India can even carry out a digital strike.”

India replied to China with an appropriate response

Ravi Shankar Prasad added, “India is for peace, but if someone casts an evil eye we will give an appropriate response.”

India recently banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok, Weibo and CamScanner, among others, amid increasing tensions between India and China after the June 15 clash in the Gallowan Valley in Ladakh that killed 20 Indian soldiers.

Ravi Shankar Prasad also blamed CPI-M and questioned why the party does not criticize China amid the current border conflict.

He also praised the “strong” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that if India loses 20awaw, the death toll will be doubled on the other (Chinese) side.

“Now you can hear about just two” Cs “- Coronaviris and China. We believe in peace and we solve problems through discussion, but if someone casts a sinister eye on India, we will give a suitable response … If we have 20 jawan sacrificed their lives, then The number of victims is doubling on the Chinese side.

The armies of India and China in Latin America and the Caribbean.A representative picture

“You must have noticed that they did not come out with any character,” Prasad, who is also the Federation’s Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, told a crowd of the people of Bengal.

Prasad also recalls how India responded after the terrorist attacks in the recent past. “You should all remember how we responded after Uri and Bulama (terrorist strikes). When our Prime Minister says that the sacrifice of our people will not be in vain, it has meaning. Our government has the desire to make it happen.” He said.

