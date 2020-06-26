India-China Border: Satellite imagery shows buildup in deadly engagement

Beijing says the deadly clash began when Indian forces crossed into Chinese-controlled territory and tried to dismantle a tent camp set up by the Chinese army in the Galluan Valley in what is known as Patrol Point 14.

Nathan Rosser, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute who first shared the images, “The focus has increased … Tweet on Thursday. “Indian forces are not breaking up this.”

But at least one analyst casts doubt on the images.

“It seems to me the place where someone came down, and it looks like it was a big camp, but they dismantled it,” said Manoj Joshi, a distinguished fellow at The Observer Research Corporation, a New Delhi-based research institution.

Rosser said his analysis of satellite imagery showed that since May, the number of Chinese forces and vehicles within one kilometer of the border has increased from three to 46, while on the Indian side this number has decreased from 84 to 17.

Tensions continued to rise along the Latin American and Caribbean region, despite agreement among military leaders after the June 15 incident to defuse the situation.

China said this week that India was fully responsible for the clash after Indian forces crossed the Latin American and Caribbean region in violation of a previous agreement.

“It is shocking that the Indian forces have publicly violated the agreement, broken their promise and crossed the Latin American and Caribbean region to provoke the Chinese side on June 15,” said Wu Qian, a spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Defense, on Wednesday. “When the Chinese military arrived to negotiate, they were suddenly attacked by the Indian forces, which resulted in physical fighting between the two sides and caused casualties.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs replied on Thursday, saying that China had instigated the fatal clash.

“It is the Chinese actions so far that have led to increased tension in the region and also to the violent confrontation on June 15 with casualties,” she said in a statement.

The ministry said that China has been intensifying its forces in the region for more than a month, “The bottom line is that since early May, the Chinese side has been gathering a large group of troops and weapons along the Latin American and Caribbean region.”

The Maxar satellite imagery, released this week, appears to show that China has positioned a tank and artillery company at North Gujra camp. Another important base was shown on the Kongka Pass.

In an analysis released before the latest satellite imagery appeared, Rosser said that previous such photos showed that Chinese forces regularly crossed the Latin American and Caribbean region in patrols into Indian territory – though not at the time of the June 15 clash – but those reports have not been substantiated. Thousands of Chinese soldiers on Indian soil.

But he noted that after India started building new sites in the Jalwan Valley in May, China moved about a thousand soldiers to the area.

Joshi said that China has changed its tactics in the region, from merely patrolling the disputed areas to occupying it.

“Now the Chinese seem to be indicating that this is where the Latin America and the Caribbean region should lie. It is no longer the place where you patrol now but rather a place to hold,” he said.

The valley, part of a region claimed by China as part of Xinjiang by India and inland, is cold and inhospitable, covered with snow with temperatures around freezing, even in summer. The average elevation is located in the Himalayas, and the average elevation is 14,000 feet (4200 meters), which is almost twice the height as altitude sickness begins, which means that any people in the area must undergo boring and progressive acclimatization or suffer from handicap headaches, nausea and fatigue .