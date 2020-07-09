India has just reported 100,000 cases of coronavirus in five days

Anthony Fossey, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in Washington, DC, on June 30. Al Drago / Pool / Getty Images

The chief contagious disease expert in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fossey, said that the White House deputy task force chief, Mike Pence, is doing “a very good job”.

Fossey and task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Perks regularly sounded the alarm about the epidemic at briefings or in interviews, while Pence praised the good work the Trump administration is doing.

“He is trying in his role as vice president to actually point out, to some extent, some of the things that are going well,” Fossey told the Wall Street Journal in a podcast on Wednesday.

“So, he is an optimistic person and does a very good job as a team leader, I have to say.

“I look at the data, analyze the data, and give my best opinion based on the evidence.”

Fossey said there are many aspects to the working group discussions, and he and his colleagues are mainly focusing on public health. He said that Pence had other concerns.

“This is the issue and the economic need for openness,” Fossey said. “So all of that goes into the mix and then you see the kind of recommendations that come out but you know as a member of the power mission, I tell you we have a serious situation that we really need to address.”

Fossey said that public health and economic policies need to work together. Other health experts worry that President Donald Trump has pushed his economic priorities at the expense of American lives. To date, more than 132,000 Americans have died from Covid-19.

Fossey said: “We should not think of it as one against the other because once you start thinking that there is public health, the economy appears to have opened up as opposition forces.”

“So, what we’re trying to do is get the public health message, if it is heard and implemented, actually be a portal to facilitate openness and an easier way instead of having men on this side and these men and women on the other side.”