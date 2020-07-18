India provides facilities for Afghan and Hindu Sikhs after the Nidan Singh incident

Nidan Singh Sashdeva, who was kidnapped by Taliban terrorists from Gordwara in Afghanistan about a month ago, was rescued from the Afghan security forces. India praised the Afghan government and tribal elders for their efforts that led to the release of the Sikh leader from the hands of the terrorists.

“We express our appreciation to the government of Afghanistan and the tribal elders from the region whose efforts guaranteed the return of Mr. Nidan Singh,” the statement said.

India offers refuge to Afghan and Hindu Sikhs

The incident sparked a sense of responsibility towards the Indian government to provide sanctuary for minorities in the neighboring country. While the Afghan government appreciates the rescue efforts, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed concern about the “targeting and pursuit” of minority members by terrorists.

“The targeting and persecution of minority members by terrorists at the request of their external supporters remains a source of grave concern,” the agency said on Saturday, adding that “India has decided to facilitate the return of Hindu and Sikh Afghans facing security. Threats in Afghanistan to India.”

The MEA statement appears to be an extension of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, announced by the Modi-led government last year to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Persians, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He did not clarify the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The copy will be duly updated.

What dictates the new citizenship law?

Under the civil aviation law, foreigners, Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parse and Christian who have migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to India due to the persecution they face because of their religion can be eligible for Indian citizenship. The minimum requirements for residency in India will be 1 + 5 years only instead of 1 + 11 years as it applies to all other categories of foreigners.