India recorded 28,701 cases of Covid 19, 500 deaths in 24 hours

Medical personnel wearing personal protective equipment care for a patient suffering from coronavirus in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Max Smart Super Specialist Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020.Courtesy: Reuters / Danish my friend

India recorded its highest one-day rise of 28,701 coronavirus infections and 500 deaths during the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 8,78,254 cases with a total of 23,174 deaths, according to Ministry of Health data on Monday .

According to the data, out of the total cases, up to 5,53,470 patients were cured, more than twice the number of 3,01,609 active patients.

The cure rate for Covid-19 patients was 62.93%. However, India remains the third most affected country after the United States and Brazil.

During the past 24 hours, 2,19,103 samples have been tested, as the test lab network continues to expand. As in history, more than 1,194 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus testing.

With 2,54,427 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst affected state

The state of Maharashtra remained the country worst affected, with 2,54,427 cases and 10,289 cases followed by Tamil Nadu with a total of 1,38,470 cases, including 1,966 deaths.

With 1,573 new coronavirus infections and 37 deaths during the past 24 hours, the national capital has registered a total number of 1,12,494 cases, including 3,371 deaths.

The states comprising more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (41,820 cases), Uttar Pradesh (36,476), Rajasthan (24,392), Madhya Pradesh (17,632), West Bengal (30,013), and Haryana (21 , 240), Karnataka (38,843), Andhra Pradesh (29,168), Telangana (34,671), Assam (16,071), and Bihar (16,642).

Globally, the total number of Covid-19 global cases was close to 12.9 million, while deaths increased to more than 5,68,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.