India resumes its international flights for the first time since March

New Delhi (CNN) – For the first time since March, India allows scheduled international flights to the country.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed, at a press conference on Thursday, the creation of “air bubbles” between India, the United States, France and Germany.

“Until international civil aviation is able to restore its former Covid style in number, the answer lies in these bilateral air bubbles, which will transport as many people as possible but under specific conditions,” Puri said.

“Since many countries still place entry restrictions, just like us, it is not possible for anyone to travel from anywhere to anywhere. You need permission.”

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, international passenger flights in India have been suspended since March 23, with the exception of return flights.

As of July 15, approximately 690,000 Indian citizens have been transported home on these flights, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Bouri told the media that the ministry has already signed an agreement with France. Air France will operate 28 flights on the Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore sector to Paris between July 18 and August 1.

The minister indicated that Air India will also operate daily flights between India and France for the remainder of the month, but added that these plans are subject to change with the completion of the details.

As for the United States, he said they have agreed to allow United Airlines to operate 18 flights between India and the United States from July 17-31. These will include daily flights between Delhi and Newark and weekly tripartite services between Delhi and San Francisco.

Puri said that although he has not yet been officially confirmed, Delta is also expected to fly 18 flights from Friday to the end of the month between India and the United States.

“All of these tickets are sold on a one-way basis,” he said. “So, it is not normal business operations.”

He added that the talks with Lufthansa have almost ended, indicating that they are still working on concluding agreements for flights to and from Germany.

Puri acknowledged that there was a huge demand for bilateral air bubbles at the moment, but added that she needed to proceed with caution.

“We should only do as much as we can,” he said. “Our health infrastructure, for example, the number of quarantine facilities – all states have a mandatory one-week quarantine. Therefore, we must have facilities for that.”

Although regulations differ according to the state, those returning to India must observe mandatory quarantine for at least seven days when returning to the country. (In some states, they allow people to monitor quarantine at home and in other cases vary depending on whether the traveler has symptoms.)

An official said during the press conference at the moment that entry is restricted to Indian citizens or Indian citizens. He added that some foreigners would be allowed, but that he would be subject to restrictions that he had not explained.