India’s real chip online passports coming soon: great facts you should know

The most powerful passports in the world for 2019

Indian passports will soon be safer with an integrated chip inside. The chip’s travel document, called electronic passports, will carry an electronic chip containing the information printed on the passport data page. All data related to a person’s trips will be saved on the slide.

“The procurement process to produce an electronic passport is underway,” said union minister of foreign affairs S. Jaishankar said, and that the chip-based electronic passports will enhance the security purpose.

“I stress that it is necessary to start manufacturing electronic passports on a priority basis,” Jaishankar said.

Indian passport [Representational image]Twitter / All India Radio News Alerts

Benefits of electronic passports that support the chip

With enhanced security, electronic passports will reduce the inconvenience of a fake passport because tampering with the chip will make the passport useless and will fail the passport authentication. The data stored on the chips cannot be erased remotely, nor can they be compromised. Physical possession of an electronic passport is mandatory for accessing information.

Besides travel details, electronic passports will store the traveler’s biometric data and speed up the migration process. This means less waiting time on immigration queues and document scanning of authorities.

There will not be any significant difference in the design of new passports, but they will be heavier and heavier than existing passports. The chip will have a storage capacity of 64 KB, which can store a history of at least 30 international flights.

New Indian e-passportsPexels

India will not be the first to come with electronic passports because nearly 120 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and others, already have a system in place. The Ministry is working with the National Informatics Center, IIT-Kanpur, and Indian Security Press to obtain an electronic passport with advanced security features, including electronic vaccinations without contact. No commercial agency is involved in the process.

Indian passport issuance authorities issued 1.22 crores passport in 2019 in India and abroad. The ministry said there are 517 Kandras passports across India, including 93 Siva Kandras passports and 424 Siva Kendras post office passports.