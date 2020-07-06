Photo copyright

Ineo Moreconi, the Italian composer whose assets include Western “spaghetti” who made Clint Eastwood a star, died in Rome at the age of 91.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, he died in hospital due to a broken thigh bone in the fall days ago.

The prolific composer also wrote music for Once Upon a Time in America, The Untouchables and Cinema Paradiso.

After receiving an honorary Oscar in 2007, he won one award in 2016 for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

Moricon, otherwise known as “Maestro” in his hometown of Rome, recorded more than 500 films over seven decades.

However, he is still known for his haunting melodies about the 1960s trilogy made by Sergio Leon with the then unknown Eastwood.

A handful of dollars, for a few dollars more and the good, the bad and the ugly are centered around the gunsmith in Eastwood, known as the “man without a name.”

Obituary: The composer who changed the sound of cinema

Leon described the composer’s contributions as “indispensable” and would have made him write the result before filming so that he could design his shots about Morikon’s contributions.

Eastwood went to guide the Westerners himself, including the Oscar-winning Unforgiven, but Moreconi did not write music to them out of loyalty to Sierra Leone.

In a 2014 interview with BBC arts editor Will Gombertz, he regretted his decision, admitting that he had missed a “great opportunity”.

Prior to winning the Hateful Eight award, Moricon received Academy Awards nominations for Days of Heaven, The Mission, The Untouchables, Bugsy, and Malena.

His death was marked by Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza, Who tweeted: “Adieu maestro, and thank you for the feelings you have given us.”

The music composer, Hans Zimmer, in an interview with the BBC, said on Monday that Moriconi “is unique” and “a symbol.”

He continued, “His music has always been wonderful and practiced with great emotional strength and great thought.”

According to director Edgar Wright, Morricone “can make a medium movie to watch, a good movie in art, and a great movie to legend.”

The author also praised Joan HarrisShe remembers his meeting with him in Baftas when all she could pronounce was “Sono una fan” (“I’m a fan”).

