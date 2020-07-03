Intel will invest $ 253 million in Reliance digital unit

President of Reliance Industries (RIL) Mukesh Ambani addresses the company’s 42nd annual general meeting in Mumbai on August 12, 2019.IANS

Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that Intel Corp will buy a 0.39% stake in its Jio Platforms digital unit for Rs. 18.95 billion ($ 253.55 million). Including Intel investment, Jio Platforms will raise a total of Rs.118 trillion from investors.

Reliance Industries Limited announced Friday that Intel Capital, the investment arm of the chip giant, has invested Rs 1,894 crore in Jio platforms.

Jio Platforms now has a share value of Rs. 4.91 crore

Jio Platforms now has a share value of Rs. 4.91 crore and an institutional value of Rs. 5.16 crore. The company said Intel Capital’s investment would translate into a 0.39 percent stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

“We are excited to work with Intel to develop India’s capabilities in the latest technologies that will enable all sectors of our economy and improve the quality of life of 1.3 billion Indians,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

Intel Capital joins a list of nominal companies such as Silver Lake and Facebook who recently invested in Jio Platforms, bringing the total investment to Rs. 117,588.45 crore. Jio Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, today has more than 388 million subscribers.

“The focus of Jio Platforms on applying its impressive engineering capabilities to bring the power of low-cost digital services to India is in line with Intel’s goal of delivering breakthrough technology,” said Wendell Brooks, Intel Capital President.

“With this investment, we are passionate about helping support digital transformation in India, where Intel maintains an important presence.” Jio Platforms has made significant investments across its digital ecosystem, supported by pioneering technologies that include broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud computing and edge, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, augmented and mixed reality and blockchain.