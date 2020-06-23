IOS 14 beta download guide, release date, qualifying devices, and features

WWDC 2020 Highlights: All you need to know in 60 seconds

It’s only been a day since Apple unveiled the new software for iPhone, iPad and Macs, and there’s a lot of excitement about it. IOS 14 was widely discussed as many iPhone users wanted to enjoy the new experience – even at the cost of being experimental with potential bugs. If you are among the curious and eagerly awaiting to test the new mobile operating system for iPhones, here is your chance.

IOS 14 beta available for download is a developer preview. We still recommend waiting for the public beta, which will be available for iOS users next month. The developer beta usually contains errors, and causes random crashes among other problems. Users do not have to install it on a primary device, which may hinder the user experience. Developers use the software to report early errors so that Apple can fix them in time before the public offering.

IOS 14 beta download instructions

IOS 14 beta developer preview is available for registered developers. go to developer.apple.com On the device where you want to install the new software over WiFi. Then download the beta file and go to settings> general> profile and activate the beta file from there.

Now go to the update page and look for new updates. A beta update will appear and all you have to do is select Download and Install. Wait patiently for the download to complete and install to finish.

Qualified devices

Ensure that you are using a compatible iPhone before downloading and installing the new beta preview for iOS 14. Here is a list of eligible iPhone devices for your reference: