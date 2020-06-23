IOS 14 beta download: How to install, supported devices and more
Top News

IOS 14 beta download guide, release date, qualifying devices, and features

By Arzu / June 23, 2020

WWDC 2020 Highlights: All you need to know in 60 seconds

It’s only been a day since Apple unveiled the new software for iPhone, iPad and Macs, and there’s a lot of excitement about it. IOS 14 was widely discussed as many iPhone users wanted to enjoy the new experience – even at the cost of being experimental with potential bugs. If you are among the curious and eagerly awaiting to test the new mobile operating system for iPhones, here is your chance.

IOS 14 beta available for download is a developer preview. We still recommend waiting for the public beta, which will be available for iOS users next month. The developer beta usually contains errors, and causes random crashes among other problems. Users do not have to install it on a primary device, which may hinder the user experience. Developers use the software to report early errors so that Apple can fix them in time before the public offering.

Apple WWDC 2020 featuresan Apple

IOS 14 beta download instructions

IOS 14 beta developer preview is available for registered developers. go to developer.apple.com On the device where you want to install the new software over WiFi. Then download the beta file and go to settings> general> profile and activate the beta file from there.

Now go to the update page and look for new updates. A beta update will appear and all you have to do is select Download and Install. Wait patiently for the download to complete and install to finish.

IPhone 11 Pro Max Review

IPhone 11 Pro MaxIBTimes India / Sami Khan

Qualified devices

Ensure that you are using a compatible iPhone before downloading and installing the new beta preview for iOS 14. Here is a list of eligible iPhone devices for your reference:

  1. IPhone 11
  2. IPhone 11 Pro
  3. IPhone 11 Pro Max
  4. iPhone XS
  5. iPhone XS Max
  6. iPhone XR
  7. iPhone X
  8. IPhone 8
  9. IPhone 8 Plus
  10. IPhone 7
  11. IPhone 7 Plus
  12. IPhone 6s
  13. iPhone 6s Plus
  14. iPhone SE (1st generation)
  15. iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  16. iPod touch (7th generation)

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *