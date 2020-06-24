IOS 14 from Apple borrows some features from Android
By Aygen / June 24, 2020
on Monday, an Apple (AAPL) unveil A long list of updates coming to its latest iPhone operating system, iOS 14, at the annual Global Developers Conference, some of which were borrowed from features previously provided by other technology companies, including slack (Action)WhatsApp from Facebook, and of course Android, owned by Google.

As part of the changes in iOS 14, the iPhone’s home screen will look more like an Android device. IPhone users will soon be able to install tools or shortcuts to in-app features on their home screens. It can now be stacked or customized based on work, activity or travel. The tools have long been part of Android devices, as well as on Windows phones.

Moreover, Apple’s New App Library automatically organizes apps on your home screen so you don’t have to scroll through multiple pages, similar to the Android app drawer.

Apple has also unveiled an important new feature called App Clips, which provides a small portion of the app for use at the time it needs, like ordering food from a restaurant or paying for parking. It is a concept similar to Google Instant app feature, that was First announced In 2016. With Google Gadget, apps and games can run without installing them, allowing users to try it first.

It also appears that Apple has been inspired by a competing product to address the pain point of some iPhone users: the videos (and FaceTime calls) that dominate the entire screen when they perform another function. Now, users will be able to multitask and switch to other apps while still watching a video with a feature called Image in Image. Samsung Galaxy phones have been able to do this for years.

Apple redesigned gadgets, which had long been part of Android devices.
While tech companies are fond of promoting their unique “innovations,” it is also common for them to copy or borrow features from each other, whether on Facebook. cloning Snapchat or Samsung features Transcription an Apple.

Android isn’t the only place Apple seems to be inspired by it. His new updates to group chats, like pointing directly at people, were popular features of WhatsApp and the Slack workplace messaging app. Apple will also allow you to pin conversations to the top of your inbox. Installing individual messages is a widely used function of Slack.

