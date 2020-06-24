IOS 14 from Apple borrows some features from Android

an Apple AAPL slack Action on Monday, unveil A long list of updates coming to its latest iPhone operating system, iOS 14, at the annual Global Developers Conference, some of which were borrowed from features previously provided by other technology companies, includingWhatsApp from Facebook, and of course Android, owned by Google.

As part of the changes in iOS 14, the iPhone’s home screen will look more like an Android device. IPhone users will soon be able to install tools or shortcuts to in-app features on their home screens. It can now be stacked or customized based on work, activity or travel. The tools have long been part of Android devices, as well as on Windows phones.

Moreover, Apple’s New App Library automatically organizes apps on your home screen so you don’t have to scroll through multiple pages, similar to the Android app drawer.

Apple has also unveiled an important new feature called App Clips, which provides a small portion of the app for use at the time it needs, like ordering food from a restaurant or paying for parking. It is a concept similar to Google Instant app feature , that was First announced In 2016. With Google Gadget, apps and games can run without installing them, allowing users to try it first.