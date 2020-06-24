IOS 14 from Apple borrows some features from Android

As part of the changes in iOS 14, the iPhone’s home screen will look more like an Android device. IPhone users will soon be able to install tools or shortcuts to in-app features on their home screens. It can now be stacked or customized based on work, activity or travel. The tools have long been part of Android devices, as well as on Windows phones.
Moreover, Apple’s New App Library automatically organizes apps on your home screen so you don’t have to scroll through multiple pages, similar to the Android app drawer.
It also appears that Apple has been inspired by a competing product to address the pain point of some iPhone users: the videos (and FaceTime calls) that dominate the entire screen when they perform another function. Now, users will be able to multitask and switch to other apps while still watching a video with a feature called Image in Image. Samsung Galaxy phones have been able to do this for years.
Android isn’t the only place Apple seems to be inspired by it. His new updates to group chats, like pointing directly at people, were popular features of WhatsApp and the Slack workplace messaging app. Apple will also allow you to pin conversations to the top of your inbox. Installing individual messages is a widely used function of Slack.
