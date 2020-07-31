IPL 13: South African players will arrive in the Emirates; MLM to compile

IANS photos

Whether it’s AB de Villiers for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kagiso Rabada for Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis for Chennai Super Kings or Quinton de Kock for Indians in Mumbai, some of the top stars of the Indian Super League (IPL) are from South Africa. With restrictions in air travel in Rainbow Nation due to the increase in incidence of coronaviruses, IPL teams are ready to assemble to make them all fly to the Emirates on a chartered plane.

In an interview with IANS, a franchise official said it was an idea that had been discussed informally and a final call would be taken once the IPL board meets on Sunday and the franchise is given a roadmap around the way forward going to the thirteenth edition of the league.

“We realize that South African players are somewhat stuck and we will contact them after the IPL GC meeting on Sunday. We have had discussions informally and are not limited to one or two franchises. The stars coming from South Africa It only makes sense that all of them travel to the Emirates aboard A chartered plane shares the benefits. The final call can only be made by Franchises after Sunday. “

Another official, echoing sentiments, said that instead of every concession to hire a charter plane, all players from South Africa can be brought to the United Arab Emirates in one trip. “Why do we want to bring one plane to one player for one concession and another for another concession? While travel restrictions are on and everyone moves with great caution, it’s practical to bring them all together in one plane,” the official said.

In fact, the BCCI was expected to send a team to the United Arab Emirates before the IPL teams began heading to the country to outline the arrangements made in the country as the teams looked to mainly stay in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. “No one is eager to stay in Sharjah. You have about 15 of the best international hotel chains scattered in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and this is where we look to stay. We were told that the British Chamber of Commerce and Industry is looking to send a team before we head to the UAE.

“I’m not sure how to put that on now as there are no commercial flights, charter planes will be the way forward. But that shouldn’t be a problem because over the years if something we’ve seen when it comes to IPL is the official the chamber explained,” The Bahraini industry implements the plans and ensures that the championship will be held without hindrance. “