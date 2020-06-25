“Irresistible” review: John Stewart is tackling the union of money and politics in his latest effort to direct

Reunited with fellow “The Daily Show” Steve Carell who was working once, Stewart (and Ali) picks familiar targets. This starts with media excesses, from Fox News hosts to CNN panel hues with more critics who share more screen than “Hollywood Squares”.

However, the main focus is on the skill of political games, embodied by Chancellor Gary Zimmer, played by Karel. Shown alongside Bill Clinton, he clearly has juice in democratic circles, making his last assignment unlikely.

Zimmer identified Wisconsin farms (presented with chyron “Heartland USA”) that adopts progressive values ​​in the viral video. This passage inspires Zimmer to persuade retired Marine Colonel Jack Hastings (Chris Cooper, at his best), to run for office in his small town.

Why a small potato filter? Because it’s all part of a bigger game, use Jack to “test the way for a country-friendly moral message” for the national stage, even if that means having to calm the cows in order to shoot popular TV shots.