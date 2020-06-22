Is it safe to stay in a hotel, cabin or rent a house yet?

Editor’s Note – The opinions expressed in this comment are those of the author only. CNN offers business Conversation , Collaborate between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and comment. The content is only produced by conversation.

(CNN) – After nearly three months of quarantine, millions of Americans are ready to travel – an overnight trip, a weekend, and a summer stay. With the states reopening, this is now possible, with a warning. Before the coronavirus, it was possible that few people thought twice about staying in a hotel room or renting a house or cabins in the woods. But now, we have to take into account the possibility of coronavirus exposure. Even if you are okay with the dangers of travel that takes you to your destination – whether it is a plane, train or car – what about the dangers of the destination itself?

We are both scientists exposed. Someone feels comfortable when booking a “non-contact” stay; The other one is still unsure of whether to take the flight overnight any time soon. But we do agree on two things: Traveling these days brings increased risks, but there are ways to reduce this risk.

Issues

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention manual is clear that travel increases your chance of getting or publishing Covid-19. The travel industry takes this seriously. The American Hotel and Residence Association and the Vacation Rental Management Association have released best practices and standards.

Regardless of the type of stay you are planning, the main concern is close contact (less than six feet) with an infected person. This possibility is higher when traveling. Note that an infected person Covid-19 can spread the virus before symptoms appear. From the start, you should assume that everyone around you may be infected. Including yourself.

Contact with contaminated surfaces is less important, but there is still something to consider. We are learning more about the possibility of infection, but we know that a coronavirus has been discovered on the roofs of guest rooms. Try to reduce contact with surfaces – tables, chairs, bathroom sinks and duvet covers – that have not been cleaned or sterilized.

Additional complexity: The pattern and extent of Covid-19 can vary between societies, even in the same region. Public health laws and guidelines also differ, so be sure to check for updates before traveling.

A tourist enters a hotel in Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2020, shortly after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp lifted some measures from a social distance. Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images

Before booking

There is no way to make the stay 100% safe, but there are definitely ways to make the stay safer. Remember that each housing scenario is different. For example, unlike hotels or rental homes, camps usually only have shared bathrooms. But wherever you are, start by checking the institution’s website, or call to inquire about what the department is doing to reduce transportation risks.

Make sure to ask about:

Air quality. Cleaning with approved products should be frequent. Ask if handwashing or hand sanitizing stations are available in public areas. Engineering controls, such as increased air exchange or HEPA filters, should be placed in the ventilation system. If not, consider bringing a portable air purifier with HEPA filter. On the low technical side: Can windows be opened to improve airflow? The fan can help bring in more outside air and increase the mixing rate if used near an open window.

Offline options, such as numeric keys.

Masks and health disclosure policies for guests and employees.

Does leasing work limit the ability to enhance the distance? That is, they only book each other room? And do you prevent a one-night stay, which may bring more people, and thus increase the risks? Avoid housing with same-day sales.

Safer residence strategies

Once you decide that management is doing all it can, you need to do everything you can to reduce exposure. Wear a face mask and socialize in common areas. Minimize indoor ventilation, like elevators. Avoid touching “high-touch” surfaces in common spaces, such as the elevator’s call button, door handles, dining tables and chairs; They are less likely to be sanitized between everyone’s touch. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after spending time in common areas. If gyms and pools are open, remember the social distance, wear your mask and wipe the equipment before and after use.

Use compressed plastic bags for personal use that others may handle. This includes driver’s license, credit card and key. Bring additional bags to put these things in after being sterilized. Handle your own luggage, or arrange non-delivery.

Surface disinfection following CDC guidelines. If housekeeping service is available, cancel the subscription. Request removal of decorative pillows and duvet covers before your arrival.

Low-risk dining options: Bring your food, room service, or offline delivery. Outdoor dining can be a reasonable option, but if you eat inside, make sure you have reasonable ventilation and tables with adequate distances.

Bring enough masks or face covers for each day, or bring a cleanser to wash it between uses. You will also need antiseptic or handkerchiefs, a surface cleaner, paper towels and disposable disinfecting wipes.

All this helps, but remember: even doing everything on this big list may not eliminate your chance of getting a virus. The bottom line is that we do not advise everyone to return to unnecessary travel. You might need a vacation, but Covid-19 never takes one.

Elizabeth Marder is head of the Communications and Communications division of the International Exposition Science Association, a non-profit organization.

Paloma Beamer is President of the International Exposure Science Association, a non-profit organization funded by NIH, EPA, Agricola Alta Pozo Manuel, and the Department of Health of the Province of Pima.