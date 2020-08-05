Isaias: After 5 people were killed across the east coast, the storm reached Canada

The National Hurricane Center said the maximum sustained storm winds are now about 40 miles per hour and are expected to become weaker, adding that the storm is likely to dissipate on Wednesday or Thursday evening.

According to the National Weather Service of Caribou, wind guidance has been applied in all areas of North and North Maine as of Wednesday morning.

5 dead in the path of the storm

Bertie County officials said at least two people were killed when a hurricane hit a mobile home park in Windsor, North Carolina. Twelve people were injured and taken to hospitals.

A driver died in St. Mary’s County in southern Maryland after a tree fell to the roof of the car. Weather service mentioned At least three separate typhoons occurred in the southern part of the state early on Tuesday. The service said that two were in Sainte-Marie, while the other was in Calvert.

A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said that Mario Sills, 60, was found inside a 2014 Dodge Van “suffered a head and body shock” and announced his death at the scene. In Delaware, an 83-year-old woman was found under a large branch in a pond near her home, Cpl. Jason Hatchel of the Delaware State Police told CNN.

Across the region, nearly three million people were in the dark early Wednesday morning, according to poweroutage.us, Including more than 800,000 in New York State.

The teacher holds students to dry the floor

In Cecil County, Maryland, Issayas inundated a day nursery, prompting the teacher to transfer 25 students to safety, CNN. WBAL mentioned.

“Our parking lot has been flooded,” Brittany Austin told the news station. “So, in order to carry the children to their parents, who had to park the car once they got to the parking lot, I had to protect my way through 6 good feet of water to get them out to their parents.”

The subsidiary reported that several streets were inundated on Tuesday.

Torn trees and flooded streets

As the storm moved to Canada, it left in its wake flooding the American neighborhoods and its residents cleaning the damage.

In Eastwick, Philadelphia, some residents were told to vacate their homes as streets turned into rivers on Tuesday, affiliated with CNN. WPVI mentioned.

“I was sitting in the living room and I told my husband that the water comes from behind,” Tania Andrews told her affiliate. “It was already flooded. Then the police chief came and asked us to evacuate. My house was flooded.”

In the northeastern part of the city, roofs and wires were torn to the ground, and residents told Al-Akhbar that they saw strong winds tearing trees off the ground.