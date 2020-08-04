Isaias makes landfall in Carolinas a hurricane and is expected to move up the east coast

CNY meteorologist Michael Gy said that Isaias still carries dangerous and life-threatening conditions as it moves up the coast.

“Get ready for the second round,” Vieux said. “The eye has moved around us and now the back end has come.”

According to PowerOutage, nearly 245,000 customers were left without electricity after the storm hit the coast. According to the Hurry County Fire in South Carolina, several structures have been reported in Ocean Isle Beach.

NHC said the hurricane warning was in effect from the South Santi River area in South Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina, which means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning zone.

Storms in some parts of the hurricane warning zone are expected to reach 5 feet.

After hitting Carolinas, Isaias is expected to gradually weaken as it brings strong winds along the east coast on Tuesday, including in Washington, DC, Philadelphia and New York. Philadelphia is expected to experience winds of 60-65 mph, while New York will see winds of 65-70 mph.

Ross Dickman, the meteorologist who is in charge of the NWS office in New York, said the storm could bring the strongest winds to New York City since the sandstorm nearly eight years ago.

He said: “The effects of winds and floods will be similar to what the city witnessed from some of the strongest coastal storms,” ​​such as “no hurricanes”, but we have not seen one of these forces in many years. .

Curfews and evictions in parts of North Carolina

A curfew was imposed on communities on the east coast of North Carolina, such as Cape Ver, on Monday as Isaias approached, According to WWAY-TV’s CNN . Most curfews started around 5 pm and 6 pm. Monday ended between 6 and 9 in the morning.

In other parts of the coast, citizens and tourists were evacuated. North Carolina’s Department of Transportation evacuated more than 3,000 people off Ocracoke Island on Monday, Affiliated with CNN WAVY-TV mentioned.

“The most important thing is to avoid harm if you are asked to evacuate. Try to have a plan to stay with friends or family outside the danger zone,” Governor Roy Cooper said on Monday.

On the mainland, citizens were storing supplies for the storm.

“You never know,” Eli Thompson of Avon told WAVY-TV. “We’ve had even worse surprises, so there’s not a whole lot of extra preparation that you can make.”

High wind speeds are expected to reach 70 miles per hour and could lead to power lines and trees. Each state’s emergency management department said hurricanes are also possible in North and South Carolina.

Mid-Atlantic and East Coast are gearing up for the storm

A tropical storm warning is in effect in most areas of the central Atlantic and the East Coast after Isaias hit Carolinas by late Monday.

Tropical Storm Warning extended north to Stonington, Maine. The South Savannah River warning stopped at the Georgia-South Carolina border.

Storm surge warnings were in effect in Edesto Beach, South Carolina, to Cape Fear, North Carolina. Pamlico and Albemarle appear in North Carolina, Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, to the frontiers of Virginia.

Central Atlantic countries are expected to witness the storm’s impacts on Tuesday in the Delaware Bay, the Tidal Potomac River, the Chesapeake Bay and the Long Island Sound.

By Wednesday morning, it will see rain in New Hampshire and Maine as a result of Isaias.

In Maryland, the impending storm’s arrival prompted Larry Hogan, Governor of Larry Hogan, to suspend Covid-19 testing at community sites on Tuesday.

New York City applies temporary flood measures in Lower Manhattan, including installing temporary flood barriers.