ISL 7 is performed behind closed doors due to setting COVID-19

The Indian Premier League (ISL) is likely to be held behind closed doors with four neutral places that are likely to host the first Indian Clubs competition due to start in November.

In a meeting with CEO of ISL Club and ISL Football Sports Development Ltd. (FSDL) On Monday, the League’s establishment was discussed behind closed doors taking into account the country’s COVID-19 situation.

ISL to get a new look

“We had a discussion on these lines. The doors will be closed in all likelihood. We will assess the health situation,” a club source told IANS on Monday.

The four sites that are considered to host all the matches are North-East and West Bengal, Kerala and Goa.

“The matches will be around these areas and not the usual ten places for all teams. As in West Bengal, the ISL will consider Kolkata and the surrounding areas of the city. The Northeast has also been marked as a possible option as well as Kerala and Goa,” the source added.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the teams will remain in bio-safe bubbles to ensure that healthy protocols are not violated. The England test series Three Indies will be an example of the players staying in the two teams in safe bubbles.

The seventh edition of the ISL will take effect from November to March, although no date has yet been set for its launch.

[FILE] Veteran Indian actor Rajinikanth (2nd L), Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (L), businesswoman Nita Ambani (C), Indian actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2nd R) and Alia Bhatt (R) are taking part in a pre-Indian Super League match (ISL) between Chennai and Atlético de Kolkata in Chennai on October 3, 2015Mangunath Kiran / AFP / Getty Images

The ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC was played behind closed doors at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on March 14. ATK beat Chennai 2-1 to win a third unprecedented title.

As IANS reported earlier, ISL, from this season, made it mandatory for participating clubs to have one Asian player in their team from the upcoming 2020-21 season.

According to the ISL Player Guidelines provided to all clubs by FSDL, each club is also authorized to have two development players born on or after 2000 in a squad of 18 per match.

The ISL, which is now the country’s top league, will still have five foreigners on the field, but from next season there will be one Asian player in the squad.

Moreover, each club will have a minimum of 25 squads and a maximum of 35 from next season. Until the last season, the team had a maximum size of 25 players, but with a focus on helping more young people get a chance, it was increased.

A minimum of five international players can be signed by a club including Asian recruiting. Each club can have at least 18 and a maximum of 30 local players.