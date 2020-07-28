ISL SOP clubs were handed over for the seventh season; Home games to be played in one place

Although there is no clear word on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) franchises entering the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian Premier League officials have worked overtime and put a detailed SOP for the upcoming season Maintaining health and safety as a key factor in Define all protocols. According to the sources, the club was informed the same.

Goa and Kerala are the shortened state for ISL hosting this season, and whenever it gets a green light on August 7, matches will be played in three places with minimal travel.

ISL SOP guidelines

In an interview with IANS, informed sources said that SOP states that the ten teams will be divided into three groups with group A comprising four teams and group B and C that comprise three teams each. This was done from an operational point of view where four teams in group A and three teams in group B and C will play their home games in one place and move to other places only for off-field games.

“For example, suppose all the southern clubs (Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters) are in Group A in one place. So Kerala Blasters will carry out all of their home matches (9) in the place they reside and the most obvious source” Three games off the pitch against Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chinaain at the same place they were in the pool. “

There will also be a central medical and hygiene team in the league that will oversee the issuance and implementation of executive directives in all areas.

ISL also mandated that clubs employ their own hygiene officer. “Whoever will participate in the league will be divided into three groups – high protection, medium protection, and a general protection group,” the source said.

The high protection group will consist of players, team officials, and their assessors, including family and friends.

The medium protection group will include league crew, broadcast staff, club management and hotel personnel. The general protection group will be the authorized agency personnel and they will all be tested in these brackets regularly.

All players and employees must obtain a negative Covid-19 test in their home city 48 hours before their arrival in the host city and they will be tested again upon arrival and spend some time in isolation even if the result is negative.

Clubs will also need to make sure their players return to full training in four stages with the player trained in isolation for the first six days when arriving at the venue and testing twice in that period.

ISL will also launch a health app to perform a daily health survey and symptom examination.

ISL is expected to release its schedule by August 31 and start pre-season between October 1-10 with the ISL Trainers Forum scheduled for November 2. The club’s individual workshops will be held from 5 to 15 November, with the first game of the season to be held from 20 to 23 November, behind closed doors.