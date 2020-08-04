Islanders fill bubble time with ‘Boys of the Isle’

The NHL bubble looks like a competitor’s sporting paradise.

After Saturday’s 2-1 win over Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup qualifying match 1, Island residents decided to compete simultaneously in two rounds.

During their stops at the hotel, Captain Anders Lee gathered the team to take part in the ping-pong tournament. The winners will be crowned “Island Boys”.

“We’ll let you know when everything and things like this culminate. He told me during the media presence with reporters on Monday from the bubble in Toronto“ It was a fun thing to do in the afternoon. ”“ Everyone got stuck, it’s a good experience, we just try Enjoy each other. We enjoy our time with each other, spend a lot of time with each other, and look forward to playing the games clearly. It’s fun being in a group and becoming a competitor again. “

On Sunday, an Islanders Twitter account posted a video of Lee Showing off the bow The team reached the list, including the candidate lists and the list of competition rules.

While players may have fun off the ice to maintain positive momentum, coach Barry Troutz does not participate much. He said men do it on their own, and they really enjoy it.

“For me personally, it is like a giant man’s cave,” said Trots. “We eat, we spend time together as a group. Men do their own things. They have pingpong, workout rooms, and even golf simulation.”

Although players may focus on their dual competitions, Trotz is trying to figure out which defender will fill Johnny Punchuk’s place in the second match on Tuesday, which starts at noon.

“I’m comfortable with the 10 defense men now,” said Trots. “I will tell you this, it will be [Andy] Green um [Noah] Dobson, or both, will be on ice [Tuesday], And we’ll make a decision there. “