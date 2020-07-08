Israel was controlling the coronavirus. what happened?

With early travel restrictions and extensive closings, Startup Nation largely contained the spread of Covid-19, recording a mortality rate that was much better than many countries in the Western world. When the coronavirus tore through the United States and Europe, Israel was comfortably moving toward reopening.

Lest there be any doubt about who led the country during these difficult times, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu routinely held evening press conferences to remind everyone, warning of the latest challenges and credit for the recent victories.

On April 18, nearly two months after Israel discovered its first coronavirus, Netanyahu announced that the country had succeeded in combating the coronavirus, setting an example to the world “in saving lives and preventing an outbreak of the epidemic.” He expected Israel to set an example in restarting the economy as well.

If the story just ends there.