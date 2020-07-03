It is a scary time to be unemployed. These people still choose to do without them

“I love to work. I love working for Saber,” said Steinett, a manager at the company’s billing department. “Looking at our business, we make invoices based on reservations from airlines, hotels and cruise lines. All our clients are injured. The revenue stream has dried up. With this information, I saw handwriting on the wall.”

Delta DAL Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a note to employees that “thousands” of its 90,000 employees had acquired the acquisition. The offer remains open for another two weeks, and similar proposals are on the table in many of the country’s airlines and other travel companies.

Many non-travel related companies make purchases to cut staff and match new market realities as well, including TIAA, Kickstarter and Florida Hospital system Lee Health.

Stennett, who lives and works in the suburbs of Dallas, said that he discovered that there would be unexpected forced layoffs, and that they would not get the same package that he could get. So his decision to retire was not entirely voluntary.

“If the company had financial stability now, I would have continued to work there,” he said. “But I think the decision to take the voluntary retirement program is my best option.”

Stinnett plans to adjust his retirement plans, cut some of the big expenses in his home’s budget, including a health aide who has been helping take care of his wife, and take care of these duties himself.

“I would be very nervous if I was in my late forties or early fifties,” he said. “I saw team members in this situation, both of them chose not to do that and roll the dice.”

Throw the dice

But some workers who are out of retirement want to get similar offers from their company.

A Delta Customer Service employee, who spoke to CNN on the condition of not using his name, received a purchase offer from the airline, although he is only 50 years old. He said he takes advantage of the fact that he had significant savings before he started working for Delta five years ago, and his wife is still working well.

He is happy with the offer, which he says will pay him for 15 weeks, a year of medical insurance and 11 years of travel benefits for the airline.

A Delta employee said he agreed to take nine months unpaid leave from the company earlier this year, because he could keep his benefits, such as insurance and free travel.

“I’m lucky, I’ve been able to work at Delta almost exclusively for airline benefits,” he said.

But he was actually called back to work early due to the influx of calls from customers, some of them canceled summer trips, and others asked about the status of the refunds. He did not anticipate good long-term prospects for staying with the company.

“There may be 2,000 people below in terms of seniority, but I don’t feel at all comfortable at all,” he said. “I love Delta. If I thought I would survive, I would probably stay. But I will accept the offer that I know rather than throwing a dice on something that will not be generous.”

But he said that many of his co-workers are not as fortunate as they are and cannot afford to lose their jobs. So they will stay in place and hope for the best.

“Despite the generosity of the show, they don’t have this option,” he said. “It’s a job that pays $ 18 an hour and doesn’t require college education. They know they can’t replace it. They say ‘I can’t make this money from working at Chipotle.'” “