It is Time to Bring the Children back to School

A man undergoes a COVID-19 test in his car at a test drive site in Phoenix on June 27. Matt York / AP

As the incidence of coronavirus infection continues to rise in Arizona, city mayor Kate Caligo says Phoenix faces “a significant shortage of tests.”

She said: “People have been in the queue for eight hours in a hot car while they are in pain and they are waiting for the test. We are five months in the USA. People who want to take the long wait test should not.”

Gallego says that a low-barrier test is needed. It requested the federal government and the Federal Emergency Management Agency comprehensive testing sites in Phoenix, but this request was rejected.

“I think the sudden increase in the test can help us accumulate, and we also need help treating these tests. People have to wait more than a week for results. She said the important health information they need to live their daily lives.” We need our federal government To share with us. I take any resources in the city that we can test. We have librarians and gardeners who help with testing, but their strength and effectiveness can be amplified if we have specialized medical experts who know about the test. “

William Hasseltin, a former professor at Harvard Medical School, claimed that Arizona is implementing a standard of care during crises, which means “if you are old, you are brought home without care and die.”

“Unfortunately, our medical doctors do not have the resources they need, so they are required to make difficult decisions,” Gallego said in response to Hasseltin’s comments. She stressed that people suffering from emergency situations such as a heart attack should go to the emergency room and that they will receive care.

There is the ability to care for individuals, but we do not meet the standards of care in all situations we want. She explained, “We had intensive care beds.”

Gallego says medical professionals are tired and ask for reinforcements, while warning that “the worst is yet to come.”