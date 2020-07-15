It was a wonderful talent, even an older person.

Her family, Naya Rivera, was reminded Tuesday of “amazing talent” and “an older person” one day after she recovered her body from a lake in southern California.

“While we mourn the loss of our beautiful legend, we are fortunate to honor her eternal legacy and magnetic spirit,” the Rivera family said in a statement. Statement of the deadline.

The family wrote: “Naya was a wonderful talent, but she was an older person, mother, daughter and sister.”

Rivera, 33, disappeared last Wednesday after taking a floating boat in Lake Peru with her 4-year-old son Josie.

Authorities recovered her body on Monday, and by Tuesday, an autopsy confirmed the cause of her death due to drowning.

Investigators believe that she died after she had gained enough strength to safely get her out of the water, and then fell under the surface.

“We think it was in the middle of the afternoon when she went swimming, perhaps the idea was that the boat started to drift … and she mustered enough energy to return her son to the boat but not enough to save herself,” Sheriff of Sheriff County told William Ayoub to reporters in A press conference was held after her body was discovered on Monday.

He added that “[Her son Josey] Naya described her help with the boat, which he pushed on the deck of the ship from behind. He looked back and saw it disappear under the water surface. “

The star of the “Jelly” family thanked the authorities for their efforts to search and recover.

The family statement said: “We offer endless thanks and gratitude for the heroine that I found.”

“Heaven has acquired our evil angel. We kindly ask you to respect our privacy during this very difficult time.”