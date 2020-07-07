It’s like visiting a non-existent country

(CNN) – They have their own governments, passports, citizens and even currency in some cases.

But for various complex reasons, a number of countries around the world do not officially exist – some are left out of the maps.

This did not prevent Guillerme Canver from trying to visit them. The Brazilian author traveled to 16 unrecognized countries between 2009 and 2014 and recounts his experiences in his latest book “Unrecognized Nations: Travels to non-existent countries”, which is Released this month.

Although the definition of a country is open to interpretation, it will be considered as such below International law The region needs permanent residents, a defined region and border controls, the ability to govern itself independently and relations with other countries.

The last hurdle is obtaining recognition as a country by the United Nations, which brings a number of benefits such as increased access to economic networks.

Those that are not recognized by the United Nations are not formally recognized as countries, even if they are recognized by other countries, and can face many conflicts as a result.

Canever became fascinated by the disputed states after visiting Somaliland, an ambitious country in the Horn of Africa that has sought independence from Somalia since 1991.

He told CNN Travel: “I was traveling through Africa by land in 2009 and I ended up in Somaliland.” “I was shocked to realize that I cannot use Somali money there. Then I began to understand that this is a country with its own institutions, laws and currencies.

“But it was not recognized by any other country. I felt like I was in a parallel world.”

Although independence was declared unilaterally from Somalia in 1991, no other country recognized the territory of Somaliland as a sovereign state.

Fighting for recognition

Somaliland has not been recognized as a sovereign country by any other country. Guilherme Canever

This made matters particularly difficult for the region, which has faced serious economic problems over the years.

Kanever explains: “Somaliland really is itself.” “They have struggled to survive because they have no allies.”

Unemployment is high here, as are illiteracy rates, but it has been very influenced by the resilience of the local population.

“They talked about their struggle,” Kanever adds. Many depend on the money sent abroad by workers.

Because they are not recognized [as a country,] It is very difficult to make exchanges with other countries.

“It is difficult for them to sell anything. So many people take advantage of the opportunity to work in other countries.

“It is a very difficult situation. But I can see that they are improving a lot.”

In the years following his trip to Somaliland, Canever began searching for other destinations with similar problems.

After narrowing its scope to 10 independent regions with limited international recognition and six autonomous regions that were previously autonomous or wish to be, he began planning his extensive journey.

Kosovo, located in the Balkans in Europe, was one of the most disputed countries on its list of strikes.

While Somaliland has suffered from a shortage of allies, Kosovo has benefited from many of its supporters.

Since the formal declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008, with support from Russia, it has been recognized as an independent country by more than 100 countries, as well as the International Olympic Committee, but the status of the United Nations member has eluded the region.

Unlike some other disputed countries, Kosovo attracts a large number of tourists, and most of the foreign visitors come from Albania, Turkey and Germany.

“Kosovo is supported by many rich countries and many tourists come here,” Kanever says.

In 2018, the number of international visitors to the country was partially recognized By 19% From the previous year.

“You can see it’s evolving, but there are a lot of minor problems that still need to be resolved before they become completely independent,” he says.

Split pain

Northern Cyprus is not recognized as an independent country by any other country except Turkey. Guilherme Canever

Canever used homestay service and global social networks a couch During his journey to connect with the locals and gain a deeper understanding of what it is like to be from a place where existence doubts.

“One of the things I liked most about traveling [unrecognized] Countries are that the interaction with the local population is unique. “

“They don’t seem to be serving a tourist. The tourist is already part of the community.

“They open their homes for you and allow you to participate in activities with them.”

This is believed to be due to a mixture of true friendliness and curiosity.

“If the place is not a lot of tourists go to, they sometimes feel curious and want to know how the rest of the world sees them.

“Most of these countries are very proud. Some people think they are better off than those in the outside world.”

During his trip to Cyprus, which has been divided since the Turkish military invasion in 1974 with the support of the Greek government, Canever directly witnessed the level of pain caused by this bitter chapter.

While Turkey recognizes the region that includes the northeastern part of the island as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, in the rest of the world it is the lands that Turkey occupies for the Republic of Cyprus.

“Once you cross the border, you can see the difference,” Kanever says of his trip to northern Cyprus.

I stayed with a man who told me that his father was born in Turkey and his mother was a Turkish Cypriot.

“He couldn’t cross into the southern part of the island because he was considered Turkish and not a Turkish Cypriot. It was really difficult for him.

“It is very difficult for the younger generation.”

Proud citizens

Canever also spent time in Tibet, the remote region known as the “Roof of the World.” Guilherme Canever

Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the two disputed regions of the Caucasus, were also on his journey.

The first, a breakaway region of Georgia with strong ties to Russia, left a particularly strong impression on Canever.

“Abkhazia is a beautiful place,” he says of the region bordering more than 200 km from the coast of the Black Sea. “It has many beautiful monasteries.

“This is not what you would expect from a country that does not exist. Many Russians go there during the summer beaches.

“They have a huge tourist industry. You can buy souvenirs like fridge magnets and shirts there.”

However, the process of entering the self-proclaimed sovereign state was far from simple.

“You should contact them via email [for an entry permit ] They give you a specific day when you can enter [to get authorization], He explains.

Once you enter the country, you must go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to obtain an official visa.

According to Canever, the people of Abkhazia have shown no special interest in being internationally recognized.

“They were very nationalist,” he explains. “They are very emotional [when they talked about the country]. They will say, while Russia supports them, they did not need to recognize Europe or the United States.

In the South Caucasus lies Nagorno-Karabakh – also known as the Republic of Artsakh. Like many other disputed countries, Nagorno-Karabakh is at the center of a long-running conflict between two countries. In this case, it is Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Stepanakert [the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh] “It is easy to go to Armenia,” says Canever. There are beautiful squares surrounded by flowers where people sit and drink.

“But the streak of conflict is a few kilometers away. Sometimes there is still an exchange of fire, so there is a lot of tension.”

The area is home to a number of beautiful churches and monasteries, such as Gandzasar Monastery.

“There are also beautiful mountains and so many places to visit safely,” adds Canever.

South Ossetia, a mountainous region between Georgia and Russia that is an official part of the first, appears less attractive to tourists.

“Not many people go there,” he says.

Kanever also visited Transnistria, based between Moldova and Ukraine, which declared independence in 1990, a year before the fall of the Soviet Union.

Formal recognition of a lawsuit?

Western Sahara – Non-Self-Governing Territory. Guilherme Canever

But even though it has currency and border controls, the region has not yet been recognized by the United Nations. Canever was able to reach the country via Moldova.

“In order to travel there, you have to change your money to the Transnational Ruble,” he says, explaining that at first he doubted how efficient things were here.

“Almost all of their businesses are working. I even tried to check how successful they were to buy a postcard and send it home to see if it would arrive, and I did.

“It was very interesting to see that some of these places have complete control over their territory.”

Although South Sudan It became the latest recognized country In the world in 2011, there was little to suggest that any of the other ambitious countries would be given the same concession any time soon.

While he certainly does not claim to be an expert on border disputes, Kanever says that his experiences and extensive research conducted during the writing of the book showed him that creating new boundary lines and countries is not necessarily the best way to solve problems on land.

He explained that “most of these countries started as minorities facing problems and want to be independent.”

“But once they gain their independence, they become the majority, and there are still minorities on their lands that need protection.

“Drawing lines and drawing new borders does not help if you do not have complete democracy in a region.”