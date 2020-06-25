It’s like visiting Paris after closing

Paris (CNN) – A garden pail filled with disposable paper napkins and huge bottles of hand sanitizer can be found over every table in the bistro paris Chez L’Ami Jean

At the entrance to the luxury Galeries Lafayette shop, security guards who double as hygiene inspectors pump liquid dolls from the disinfectant in the palm of the outstretched shopper’s hands.

Along one of the busiest traffic arteries in the French capital, cars and motorbikes have been replaced by a fixed convoy of cyclists, some of them in suits, some in skirts – who wander alongside each other in an orderly, but swift manner.

Finally, on Thursday, the Eiffel Tower’s iron stairs began to cling once again to the feet of visitors wishing to climb for a view of the city while the elevators were still out of business.

Welcome to Paris after the house is closed, as the new normal features face masks, floor markers, mesh glass, and hand sanitizer. And a lot of it.

While the city was gradually reopened as of June 2, the most notable of which was allowing residents to return to the city parks and leave the house freely (they had previously had to fill out forms that justify their outings), as of June 15, restaurants and cafes were allowed to reopen in Paris, in the clearest The highest indication that the closure has finally ended.

Reinventing restaurants

Chez L’Ami Jean reopened in Paris with new exterior seats on the sidewalk. Vivian’s song

Because without the hum of cafes, outdoor patios, bistros and pubs, Paris is indeed a strange city.

At Chez L’Ami Jean, located in the 7th arrondissement, Chef Stéphane Jégo stripped the restaurant of its banquet seats and precisely separated dining tables to meet the three-foot physical removal rule in France.

To compensate for the loss of half of the 55 seats in the dining room, the chef created an outdoor patio in places usually reserved for street parking.

It’s a big change in the bistro, and it’s popular with tourists and locals due to family-style dining, where parties are pressed alongside each other and the atmosphere is loud, lively and fun.

To maintain the atmosphere, Jégo has had to rethink the design of the restaurant he has been running for the past 17 years.

He quickly came up with a concept that would return the bistro to its original roots, when it sold coffee, wine and sandwiches alongside newspapers and produced locals in the neighborhood for nearly a century.

The restored restaurant now features a small garden market in the front window that sells local produce – cherries, carrots, legacy, and tomatoes – along with a homeyard and food.

To attract post-work and crowds of the Ibero, bar chairs, high tables and a tapas bar are prepared at the front of the bistro, while a separate space inside sells a selection of chef’s favorite wines.

In an effort to make Chez L’Ami Jean easier, only a few reservations will be accepted each time, according to the chef.

Absence of tourists

“We wanted to give people a sense of intimacy, proximity and friendliness in the restaurant,” says chef Stefan Jeju of Chez L’Ami. Vivian’s song

“Given that this famous virus cut us together, we wanted to give people a sense of intimacy, closeness and friendliness in the restaurant,” he said.

It is a business strategy aimed at diversifying the restaurant, but also to attract more local Parisians to make up for the shortage of tourists, who account for half of its regular customers.

While travel between Schengen countries in Europe has reopened, international travel will be permitted from outside the Schengen area Resume for select countries as of July 1 , It will take some time before travel resumes to pre-Covid-19 levels.

last year, The city hosted 38 million visitors, With American and British tourists driving international markets: The number of American visitors reached 2.56 million hotels in 2019.

Watching Paris without tourists has provided some locals with an understanding of the international visitors’ contribution to the city’s energy and atmosphere.

Restaurants in Paris are scrambling to reopen after French President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of the first wave of the coronary virus crisis.

During a recent visit to the Montmartre region, the 77-year-old Parisian Hugit Doria said that she had been hit by a void in the streets.

“All the shops were closed and Montmartre was empty. It was strange to see it. The city is really quiet. Tourists are helping to revive the city,” the retired woman said.

Parisian museum worker Patricia Cervin, 40, agreed.

“It’s beautiful because there is more space, but Paris has lost its global sense. I miss hearing about different languages. If it continues like this, it will be strange.”

Despite the reopening of the city, she periodically said she was dismayed by seeing some of her Parisian colleagues break social rules of exclusion and not wear masks.

World Health Organization It is recommended to wear masks in public places When physical removal is not possible. But it seems that the Parisians rushed to get rid of the face caps on the streets, where they were not obligatory, after the city was reopened.

“It seems that people do not really understand what happened,” she said periodically.

“We need to be careful to prevent a second wave from occurring. But people walk around without masks and gather in large groups … This is not true.”

Periodically, Daniel’s husband, Daniel, denounces that everything is back to the way it was before.

“It looks like we just woke up from a dream and none of this happened.”

For her part, Servin said she has become more than a house since it closed and avoided densely populated areas.

“We got the virus to think about things differently,” Jeju added.

From shopping, public transportation and museum visits, here’s what the new normal will look like in the French capital, until a vaccine or treatment is found:

Public transport

Some streets are converted to temporary bike lanes as an alternative to public transportation. Vivian’s song

Results? It feels as if someone has lowered the volume in the chime of loud trumpets and engines all over the city, a welcome respite to the nerves.

Men in suits, wearing their vests behind them in the wind, are running alongside women in skirts, spring apartments, students and cyclists.

Hand sanitizer dispensers were installed in select bus shelters and mandatory masks on all public transportation and taxis.

There are also stickers on the floors of trains, as well as some seats, to help passengers reach social distances as much as possible.

the shopping

Many stores and supermarkets require shoppers to wear masks. Vivian’s song

Although masks are not mandatory in public places, many private stores, boutiques, and supermarkets require all shoppers to wear them throughout their visit.

Shoppers are invited to cleanse their hands with a disinfectant placed at the entrance to the stores, and in some stores, customers are required to refrain from touching and handling the goods.

This means not being able to put lipstick or creams on the dressing table or closely examine the home décor items. Shoppers are also reminded to keep them apart – at least three steps from the Galeries Lafayette ladder – and mesh windows separate them from the cash office sales partners.

Museums and monuments

The Eiffel Tower reopened on June 25. Thomas Samson / AFP via Getty Images

No more crowding in the Mona Lisa. At the Louvre, which reopened on July 6, visitors must purchase advance tickets online and adhere to a time period, similar to an appointment or movie time, to help control the crowds.

Visitors should also follow a path dedicated to folk paintings and galleries, that is, the Mona Lisa, to help relieve crowding. Tickets will be sold on site on the same day based on availability, but online ticket holders will be given priority.

Likewise, visitors must purchase advance tickets online for the Orsay Museum and Versailles.

Opening Eiffel tower June 25 is implemented in phases, with limited access to the stairs at the beginning, before the elevator service resumes to the second floor next month.

For visits to all major museums and landmarks, masks are mandatory.

Eating out

All restaurant tables must be at least three feet apart to allow physical distance. Vivian’s song

A distinguishing feature of the Parisian Bistro and Café is the way tables are placed side by side, almost adjacent.

Obtaining a table pull bench requires linear formation and carefully press your way between the two tables to your seat.

But not anymore. The Covid-19 directive in France now requires that the distances between tables be at least three feet apart from the distance.

To help compensate for the loss of tables, the city was handing out permits that allowed restaurant owners to convert street parking lots and sidewalks to what Jégo calls “mini pubs” or sidewalk pubs.

Meanwhile, indoors, all employees are required to wear masks, and pioneers are required to wear masks when going to toilets or walking in the dining room.

Seats are limited for parties of 10 or less. Some restaurant owners have also provided QR code menus that can be activated by smartphones to eliminate paper lists, while preferring to pay without contact with cash.