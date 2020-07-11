Jack Charlton: The winner of the 1966 World Cup winner in England is 85 years old

Jack Charlton (center) was part of the England team that won the 1966 World Cup

Jack Charlton, the World Cup winner with England and the former Irish captain, has passed away at the age of 85.

The former Leeds defender was diagnosed with lymphoma last year and was also suffering from dementia.

One of the most famous figures in English football, he was on the team that won the World Cup in Wembley in 1966, alongside his brother Bobby.

He set a record-breaking appearance with Leeds and achieved unprecedented success with the Republic of Ireland.

A family statement said: “Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland with his family next to him.

In addition to being a friend of many, he was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

“He was a totally honest, kind, funny and real man who always had time for people.

“His loss will leave a huge gap in our lives, but we are grateful for the extent of happy memories.”

Archive: Jack Charlton explains his footballing philosophy while he was President of the Republic of Ireland

The England soccer team tweeted that they were “destroyed” by the news, while the Irish Football Association hailed him as a man “who changed Irish football forever”.

Charlton had periods of dealings with Sheffield, Winiday, Middlesbrough and Newcastle.

He led the Republic of Ireland to its first major finals in Euro 88 and the World Cup quarter-finals in Italy 90.

Leeds United, where he spent his entire career spanning 21 years playing and setting a club record of 773 games before retiring as a player in 1973, said they were “deeply saddened”.

Charlton, part of the Leeds team that won the 1969 League title and the FA Cup in 1972, is the third legend of the former club and England international who dies this year after Norman Hunter and Trevor Sherry.

Charlton was part of the Leeds team that won the FA Cup in 1972

Although he was not called up to the England team until days before his 30th birthday, Charlton won 35 caps, and played with his younger brother Bobby, raising the Jules Rimet Cup at Wembley in 1966.

He also assisted England in third place in the 1968 European Championship, and he was elected as the best soccer player in the Football Writers Association 1967.

Former English striker Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Sad to hear that Jack Charlton died.”

“World Cup winner with England, manager of the best Irish team ever and a fabulous take-off figure for RIP Jack.”

John Aldridge, the former Republican striker of Ireland, said: “It is completely destroyed that Jack the Great is dead.

“What a beloved and adored soccer man, especially in Ireland. The best coach I have been fortunate to play with.

“The times we spent on and off the field were invaluable. My thoughts with Pat and Family. RIP my dear friend.

He escaped wife Pat, whom he married in 1958, and their three children, John, Deborah, and Peter.

Charlton’s granddaughter, journalist Emma Wilkinson, tweeted: “Beyond sorrow, I say goodbye to my beloved grandfather, Jack Charlton.

“He enriched many lives with football, friendship and family. He was a nice, funny and totally honest man who would be greatly missed by our family.”