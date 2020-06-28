Jamaican Governor-General suspends personal use of the royal emblems because of the “offensive image”

Allen said in his statement that the comment came after he acknowledged the concerns raised by “citizens about the image on the medal, and the growing global refusal to use things that normalize the continuous deterioration of colored people.”
The statement stated that Alan sent a letter to the adviser of the Order of St. Michael and St. George asking to review the image, recommending that it “change it to reflect a comprehensive picture of the common humanity of all peoples.”
CNN contacted the palace press office for comment, but has not received a response yet.
The Order of St. Michael and St. George recognizes service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and commonwealth affairs, such as the work of foreign service officers and diplomats, according to the royal website.
