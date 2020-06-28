Jamaican Governor-General suspends personal use of the royal emblems because of the “offensive image”

This was announced by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, representative of the British monarchy in Jamaica, on Friday. Allen said he was suspending the personal use of the St. Michael and St. George Badge insignia because of its offensive effects, according to a statement On the website of the Governor General

According to the emblem, the British show the image of Saint Michael and Satan on one of its sides The royal family website . The picture, posted on the Governor General’s website, most notably, shows Allen Satan as a dark-skinned man under the white archangel’s feet and recently caused outrage in Jamaica.

Allen said in his statement that the comment came after he acknowledged the concerns raised by “citizens about the image on the medal, and the growing global refusal to use things that normalize the continuous deterioration of colored people.”

The statement stated that Alan sent a letter to the adviser of the Order of St. Michael and St. George asking to review the image, recommending that it “change it to reflect a comprehensive picture of the common humanity of all peoples.”