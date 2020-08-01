James Murdoch resigns from News Corp’s Board of Directors

He resigned from the board of directors of News Corp, the family of the publishing empire, and said he was leaving the company because of “disputes over certain editorial content that was published” by news agencies and “certain other strategic decisions”.

James Murdoch, whose older brother Ashlan Murdoch is CEO of Fox Corporation, has already left this side of the family business, partly due to his disgust at Fox News.

But he stayed on the board of News Corp – something that sparked the interest of family friends.

Murdoch the Younger repeatedly clashed with his conservative political father and brother, sometimes even in public places. Donate to the Democratic presidential candidate Pete Bottigues and anger over climate change denial.