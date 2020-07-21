James Pitcher tried to follow Steve Spagnolo’s path back to the NFL

James Pitcher returned to Steve Spagnolo’s plan.

The idea means something very different now than it was two years ago.

The Post has learned that Beecher, who has spent the last two seasons as a defensive coordinator for the Giants, is not a coach, consultant, or analyst for any one team, but will use the season similarly to how Spagnuolo used his playoff year in 2018.

After being expelled by the giants, Spagnuolo chose the brains of training friends in various places and incorporated new information into his methods until it was renewed when Kansas City chiefs needed a defense coordinator. It will be difficult to follow the scheme this year with the guidance of coronavirus that limits strangers access to team facilities.

Coach Andy Reed and player stars have been credited to Paganolo for his major role in the Chiefs Super Bowl race, which should be close to the top of the second chance coach list in 2021 as long as the win continues.

Beecher, now 42 years old, was a young rising aide in the league when he chose the Giants over the Titans in January 2018. He was new to leading the Arizona Cardinals defense to three consecutive top 10 games but he didn’t keep a new head coach Steve Wilkes yet Bruce Arians retires temporarily.

Sports Illustrated magazine compared Peacher to young Los Angeles Rams Sean McVeigh, and it seemed that the giants were his starting point for a coach, just as they were in the past for Spagnolo. Two years ago, Super Bowl won his first assignment as Giants Defense Coordinator Spagnolo in charge of Rams landed in 2009.

But the defense of the Giants relied on many young men slow to develop and not having enough talent during the Bettcher era, as he finished the last two seasons ranked No. 24 and No. 25 in the permitted arenas and No. 23 and No. 30 in the permissible points. Bettcher should be a more attractive coordinating candidate in 2021, when his autobiography can be judged generally rather than the last.

Here’s a look at where the other departing members of the 2019 Giants Training Team appeared:

Art Director Pat Shormore: Denver Bronco’s offensive coordinator, after five teams inquired about his fourth employment in OC.

Attacking coordinator Mike Chula: Bronkos midfield coach. He and Shoremore never worked together before the Giants, but they echoed and Shormore brought him.

Tight trainer Lunda Wells ends: Tight cowboy boss ends. He was the longest assistant coach for Giants, starting in 2012.

Back coach Craig Johnson ran: Attacking Analyst at the University of Maryland, where he trained from 1997-99.

Hull Hunter: Lack of training in 2020.

Attack Ryan Roeder: An offensive analyst at Pennsylvania State University, after a period of seven years most worked with giants midfielders.

The defender supports defender Everett Withers: Offensive analyst at the University of Texas, where he is one of three former Ohio defense coordinators, along with coach Tom Herman and the capital, Chris Ash.

Defense Assistant supports Coach Henry Baker: The defender supports the trainer in Maryland, the school where he played and began his career as a recruitment coach.

Out-back coach Mike Dawson: The outer-back coach at the University of Nebraska returned to the program as a defensive line coach in 2018.

Interior Full Back Coach Bill McGovern: Defense analyst in Nebraska, after Dawson’s advance.

Defense line coach Gary Emmanuel: No training in 2020, according to sources.

The Giants retained their own squad coaching staff – coordinated by Thomas McCoggy, with assistants Tom Quinn and Anthony Blevins – as well as broad reception coach Teck Tolbert, offensive attack coach Ben Wilkerson and defense assistant Bobby Blake.