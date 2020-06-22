James Veterinarian, 100 years old from WWII, was fighting the evacuation

A World War II veteran who has overcome brutal separation and just celebrated his centenary, is a new battle – against the eviction of his Bedford Stuyvesant house.

Centenarian James Been says he fears being expelled from his residence for life because he cannot repay a $ 100,000 home loan he received from JP Morgan Chase with his now late wife, Christine, in 2006, when he was 84.

She is now fighting in the Brooklyn High Court to avoid being fired on the street – and argues that it was inappropriate for the bank to grant such a loan to a person in his eighties.

His lawyer, Belinda Lowe, said, “I certainly believe that Mr. Benn has been exploited.” “This was a loan that was made at the height of the sub-prime crisis in the early and mid-twentieth century. There was a lot of arbitrary and abusive lending in the mortgage lending market at that time.”

In court papers responding to bank confinement, Ben and his lawyer claimed to be a victim of fraud.

Lu said: “The copy of the mortgage filed with the plaintiff’s complaint shows evidence or fraud that indicates it is not enforceable … At least one of Mr. Benn’s signatures has been forged.”

The loan was signed with his wife after the original mortgage was repaid to the house on Halsey Street, according to the loan documents. But when asked about the circumstances of the loan, Bien did not remember that he had taken it out, and said there was no need for him to enter the debt.

“My wife probably got a loan – not me. Why am I getting a $ 100,000 loan? I don’t need a loan. Oh my God,” the newspaper was told.

Bank attorneys filed foreclosure cases in December 2018 after failing to pay monthly installments.

“It is unbelievable that he survived 100 years of being black in America and this generation continues to protest the importance of his life. Law, the lawyer for mobilizing for justice, said: He fought in World War II, worked all his life, and did everything he requested From him this country – You should not worry about losing his home.

“I think it is a mistake to give a mortgage to a person in his eighties who does not have the ability to pay.”

The lawyers dealing with the JP Morgan Chase case had no immediate comment.

A Brooklyn citizen stayed at the Halsey Street home that he inherited from his parents almost throughout his life.

JP Morgan Chase and other banks have come under fire for granting fragile loans critics say have caused the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis and the Great Depression. JP Morgan reached a $ 13 billion settlement with the US government in 2013 over allegations that it made a bad mortgage that sold it To the investors.

Civil leaders and neighbors visited Bain at his home on Friday to celebrate his centenary.

It was operated as a radio operator in the South Pacific as part of the completely separate Black Army 93rd Division during World War II. He then worked for 30 years as a trolley operator and bus driver before retiring from the Public Transportation Authority in 1975.

“We were isolated in the army. He was stupid. “We are all better together. We must practice the Bible, not just read it.”

He was remembered going to the movie theater while wearing a uniform in Spartanburg, South Carolina, while he was stationed at Camp Croft. He was the only black person on the line.

“The ticket agent told me to roam around in the back of the building to get a ticket. I was returned. The centenary said: He gave me goose bumps.

“I just came from the north. I was in uniform!”

Commenting on the brutal killing of George Floyd’s police, it was said that law enforcement treatment of African Americans needs improvement.

“That was terrible. We are all human.” “The police are supposed to be valid. You give the police a bad name. Not at all correct. It does not surprise me. Every few years these accidents happen.”