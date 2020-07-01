Janaki C on the hoax of death: This is the sixth time that rumors have killed me over the years

S Janaki criticized the rumor mongers who spread false speculation about her death. Legendary singer also mentioned that she is fine.
The 82-year-old spoke to Telugu media and claimed she was in Mysuru when fake rumors of her death spread online. “Some of the unemployed people spread gossip about my death. I had to spend my energy in mourning the anxious fans who called me non-stop. This is the sixth time that rumors have killed me over the years,” she quoted her. As a website says.
S Janaki claimed that people should verify the facts before publishing such reports. She asked everyone to remain safe when Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the country.
SPB clarification
On Sunday, June 28, there was speculation of death on social media. Palace in Armenia was the first to provide clarification on the issue.
“Since morning I have received about twenty calls of luxury Janaki’s uncle. Someone on social media or somehow said that it is not. What nonsense? She talked to her and she is doing very well. You see, what happens is that people love some artists To the core, they may have a heart attack. Please use social media for positivity, do not mock these things. Do not use social media for negative things. Long live Uncle Janaki, he said in a Facebook video, “Very safe and very healthy.”
Later, S Janaki’s son Murali Krishna released a statement about her health.
