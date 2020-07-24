Janvi Kapoor: Sometimes I feel guilty for my privileges

Gangan Saxena from Janvi Kapoor.Social networking site

Bollywood actress Janvi Kapoor inaugurated the largest lesson she learned while portraying the character of Gongan Saxena, the first Indian Air Force pilot in the war zone, in a forthcoming autobiography.

Since “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” is based on the life of an Air Force pilot, Janhvi spent a lot of time with her.

“It all goes back to the effort and hard work she put into your business. Her Gunjan Saxena view is very simple. If one continues to work hard, one will get to where one should get. I am aware of my privileges and I often felt guilty about it, But the best I can do is earn my place by working harder, “said Janhvi, daughter of late star Sridevi.

She noticed how Saxena had never called social bias an obstacle, and was never a victim of herself. Instead I worked hard, which is something that inspires more.

In a media interaction she attended with Janhvi, Saxena talked about the hardest things women would wear in a uniform. “Other than infrastructure barriers such as the lack of separate bathrooms or changing rooms, which were slow to take care of, the most difficult thing was to break the mental barrier that people had, which made them accept you as a professional. To be accepted as an officer and not to be seen as a control. I think this was the most challenging and exciting part too. “

The film directed by Sharan Sharma also includes Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, and is slated to release on Netflix on August 12.