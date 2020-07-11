Japan announces plans to fight the new stealth while the United States agrees to sell F-35s

This week, the Department of Defense informed members of Parliament, Parliament, that new sixth-generation fighters will start production in FY 2031 and replace the country’s old fleet of 100 F-2 single-generation fourth-generation American-style F-16s, according to National Radio. NHK News.

The country’s fiscal defense budget for 2020 said more than $ 261 million (28 billion yen) was earmarked for the program, known as the F-X, including funds to develop drones that could work with stealth aircraft, which is also technology Developed in Australia And the United States.

Other features that characterize the Japanese acquisition and logistics and technology agency (ALTA) that can be expected to appear on the new aircraft are:

– The ability to synchronize missile targeting between multiple aircraft, known as integrated fire control or network fire;