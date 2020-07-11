Japan announces plans to fight the new stealth while the United States agrees to sell F-35s

This week, the Department of Defense informed members of Parliament, Parliament, that new sixth-generation fighters will start production in FY 2031 and replace the country’s old fleet of 100 F-2 single-generation fourth-generation American-style F-16s, according to National Radio. NHK News.
Other features that characterize the Japanese acquisition and logistics and technology agency (ALTA) that can be expected to appear on the new aircraft are:
– The ability to synchronize missile targeting between multiple aircraft, known as integrated fire control or network fire;
– internal weapons bays, such as those seen on American F-22 stealth aircraft;
– Use thrust nozzles, and devices that use the engine thrust to spin more sharply.
The F-2, which first flew in 1995, along with the F-15Js, forms the backbone of air defense in Tokyo. These defenses are seen as in need of an upgrade, especially as China’s regional rival is investing in new fighter planes, including the J-20s Ghost that could be the Japanese competitor’s planned strong competitor.
Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono pointed to the pressure on the Japanese combat fleet last month when he told reporters that the Japan Air Self-Defense Force displaces combat aircraft daily in response to Chinese military flights near Japanese territory.
Large F-35 purchase approved
The news of the development of Japanese fighters comes with the approval of the US State Department to sell more than 100 American F-35 fighter aircraft to Japan.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security goals of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that represents a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. He said in a statement announcing the approval of the sale.
“It is necessary for the national interest of the United States to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability,” she said. The cost of the deal is estimated at $ 23 billion, and US defense contractors Lockheed Martin, Pratt and Whitney have indicated key beneficiaries.
With new purchases, Japan plans to operate 147 F-35s. Its first squadron of 13 aircraft began operating last year at Misawa Air Force Base on the northern end of the country’s main Honshu Island.
The Pentagon describes the F-35, the world’s most advanced avionics, engines and weapons, as the “most affordable, lethal, supportive and very survival aircraft.”
