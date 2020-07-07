Japan launches the new Shinkansen train

It can travel at speeds of up to 360 kilometers per hour, a new record during a trial run in 2019, making it one of the fastest trains in the world. However, the operating speed will be set at 285 km per hour.
A look at the interior of the new Shinkansen N700S bullet train car, which started service on July 1, and initially linked Tokyo with Osaka.
Kyodo News / Getty Images
Coincidentally, Japan opened the Tokaido Shinkansen streak in 1964, connecting Tokyo and Osaka, just in time for the Tokyo Summer Olympics that same year. It was the world’s first high-speed railway.
Latest technology
But look closely and you will see the new train has a more angular nose, more elegant “cheeks” and a sleeker polished design.
Inside, the newly designed seats allow passengers to bend more, providing more comfort, especially for long-haul passengers. Each seat has a single power outlet.
Interior lighting is designed to create a softer, more relaxed atmosphere. Overhead luggage racks will be lit at every stop to remind passengers of their belongings.
More reservation areas for reservations only for very large luggage were added to this model as well.
The new N700S Shinkansen fast train started commercial service on July 1, connecting Tokyo with Osaka.
Kyodo News / Getty Images
The actual flight will also be quieter and smoother, thanks to the new active suspension system that helps absorb train movements.
In addition to focusing on increasing comfort, the designers behind the new model focus heavily on safety.
The train has an automatic control system and an improved braking allowing it to stop faster in an emergency.
It is also equipped with a self-propelled system for a lithium-ion battery – the first of its kind in the world. This system allows the train to operate a short distance on its own during a power outage and will allow it to move to a safer place at low speed if it is stranded in a high-risk area – on a bridge or in a tunnel, for example – during an earthquake.
More cameras are also installed inside the car compartments – an increase from two cameras to up to six in each train car.
The upgraded components will occupy less space under the train floor compared to the old model, making it possible to configure more flexibility, from four cars to 16 cars. This also reduces energy consumption while speeding production times, making it a more attractive option for international operators.
“This new standard will also help when it comes to expanding our business abroad.”
