Japan says Chinese ships are spending record time violating their territorial waters

The Chinese ships came 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) off Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands The Japan Coast Guard, known in China as the Diaoyu Islands, said it has exceeded the internationally permitted limit of 12 miles (19.3 km) that defines the country’s territorial waters.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihid Suga said that Tokyo has made repeated diplomatic protests with Beijing over the presence of Chinese ships.

Both Tokyo and Beijing claim that the uninhabited islands are their own, but Japan has been running them since 1972.

Tensions on the Rocky Chain, 1,200 miles (1,900 km) southwest of Tokyo, have flared for years, and with claims over hundreds of years old, Japan or China are unlikely to retreat on territories deemed a national right in both capitals.

But tensions rose over the past month, with Okinawa city council approving a bill that would change the law Administrative status From the island chain. The vote, which reportedly confirmed that the island was “part of Japanese territory”, sparked strong protest from Beijing. On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Legian stressed that China’s natural right to monitor water around the islands and Beijing urged Japan to stop infringing on the country’s sovereignty. The Japanese Coast Guard has spent 84 days in waters around the islands, but actual intervention in Japanese territorial waters is exacerbating the conflict, the Japan Coast Guard said Monday. The Japanese Coast Guard said the two Chinese breakthroughs since Thursday – for 30 hours and 40 hours respectively – are the longest time Chinese government ships have ever spent in Japanese waters around the islands. Japan said that during those invasions, Chinese ships were inside the territorial waters of Japan, as they sailed four to six miles (six to ten kilometers) from the islands. Close proximity of both sides exposes ships to collision, which may increase tension even if a military confrontation is provoked. This scenario has raised alarm inside the region, due to the possibility of escalation. Under the mutual defense agreement with Tokyo, the United States is obligated to defend the islands as part of Japanese territory. Emerging Japanese defense ties with India may also add to the tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. Late last month, Japanese Naval Self-Defense Forces training vessels were drilled with Indian naval vessels in the Indian Ocean. When asked at a news conference last month whether there was any relationship between increased Chinese activities in the disputed islands and the Indian-Indian army in the Himalayas, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said the region should do a better job of assessing Chinese intentions. “China is trying to change the status quo on the Indian border, Hong Kong, the East China Sea and the South China Sea. So it is easy to make contact between these issues. The military is clearly controlled by the Communist Party, so Kono said of the increasing Chinese military activities.” It should come from Very high level in the Communist Party of China. “

Sean Ding of CNN contributed to this report.