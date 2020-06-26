Jenna Marbles left YouTube after a black reaction

“I feel like we are at a time when we purify ourselves of anything and everything toxic,” she said in a video entitled “A Message”, in which she apologized for racist and sexual content.
“It was not my intention to do that,” she said of impersonation of Menaj. “I want to tell you how incredibly sorry I was if I bothered you by posting this video or by making that impression, and that this was never my intention. Part of my past.”
She added that the rap song, which included the song “Hey Ching Chong Wing Wong, shook King Kong Ding Dong”, was “unforgivable” and “should not have existed.”
She added that videos, as well as other old content from her channel’s early years, could no longer be watched by audiences.
“Right now, I can’t be on this channel … I think I’m going to move on from this channel now,” Morrie said, emotionally clear. “I don’t know how long it will last. I just want to make sure that the things I put in the world are not hurting anyone … so I need to do this channel, right now or forever forever.”
Mourey, whose videos have had more than 3 billion views, was among YouTube’s premieres for many. It established its channel in 2010, when the platform just started spreading – before it exploded into a thriving industry today.
She is famous for her early comedies and how-to-satirical videos – many of which are now private – and lately, lifestyle and DIY content.
After I posted the video on Thursday, some fans and other influencers defended it on the Internet, arguing that the accident showed the toxicity of the “culture of abolition” – the phenomenon of “public figures” quickly being canceled for saying or doing something controversial.
But others praised Morrie’s response as being responsible for past mistakes.
