Jenna Marbles left YouTube after a black reaction

“I feel like we are at a time when we purify ourselves of anything and everything toxic,” she said in a video entitled “A Message”, in which she apologized for racist and sexual content.

Mourey, which has more than 20 million subscribers, posted specific videos from 2011 and 2012 – one clip she wore Black face Impersonating rapper Nikki Minaj, another featuring a rap song with a joke about Asians, and one video criticizing “sleeping” women.

“It was not my intention to do that,” she said of impersonation of Menaj. “I want to tell you how incredibly sorry I was if I bothered you by posting this video or by making that impression, and that this was never my intention. Part of my past.”

She added that the rap song, which included the song “Hey Ching Chong Wing Wong, shook King Kong Ding Dong”, was “unforgivable” and “should not have existed.”