Jennifer Aniston here with a friendly reminder “to wear a damn mask”

On Tuesday, the “Morning Show” star took to Instagram with a photo of her wearing a face mask, along with a message encouraging everyone to wear a mask amid a coronary virus outbreak.

“I understand that masks are uncomfortable and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel it’s worse that companies are closing their doors … jobs are being lost … health care workers are experiencing absolute exhaustion. I wrote because we are not doing enough.”

“I really believe in the fundamental good of people, so I know we can all do it, but there are still many people in our country who refuse to take the steps necessary to smooth the curve and keep each other safe,” she continued. “People seem concerned about” grabbing their rights “by asking them to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is politicized at the expense of people’s lives. This should not be really controversial. If you care about human life, please … just # mask Around you to do the same. “

Aniston included a mask, heart, and emojis for prayer in her participation.