Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow applied dish to reuniting friends

Lisa Kudrow has commitment issues.

While chatting with co-star “Friends” Jennifer Aniston, Kudrow, 56, she confessed that she had had difficulty saying “yes” to other jobs since working on the beloved sitcom, which took place in 2004.

“I love being a guest of the family at the time. Kudrow revealed in a video chat with Aniston that when he produced something of my own, this is different, but I have had a commitment commitment since“ friends ”, to be honest with you. miscellaneous.

“Friends,” it’s not like, “Oh, it was hard work for 10 years,” she continued. “It’s not that. I knew this show worked because we are all committed to each other as well. It wasn’t just a commitment, a commitment to a contract. We still love each other. Our cast is like this, so that’s why it worked. I think part of me died. No I can do that again. “

Aniston, 51, revealed that during the Quarantine period she was much like us, as she was waging on old “Friends” episodes and even seeing fatal errors.

“I love stumbling on“ Friends. ”This time I was with Courtney [Cox]Aniston said, and we were trying to find something to refer to, something old “friends.” “Then we stumbled – there are errors on the Internet – and we sat there on the computer like two nerds watching these mistakes laughing at ourselves.”

“This is what I love. When I watch an episode, I will usually remember where we left off during the scene.”

Both Kudrow and Aniston are anxiously awaiting the end of the close so they can start filming for a special HBO Max comic, which Aniston revealed that they know they are “unwritten” and will not expect.

“I will not be a vibe,” Kudrow said, while Aniston added: “I will not be Rachel, although I am kinda. Well, we’re all small portions of it. Not true. But yes.”