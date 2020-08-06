Jets’ Avery Williamson doesn’t think NFL can kick off a full season

The Jets player, Avery Williamson, was considered a skeptic of the NFL’s ability to perform a full season.

“There are a lot of players in this league and a lot of players doing stupid things,” said Williamson via Zoom on Wednesday. “I feel like it’s going to be difficult for players to do the right thing all year long. That’s just my opinion. Hopefully guys will watch each other. I feel like it’s going to be tough. You see what happens in baseball.”

Williamson noted that baseball teams are going more on the road than soccer teams, but he still feels it will be difficult for football to avoid a COVID-related lockdown at some point.

The veteran full back said, “Men are used to going out and doing what they want to do.” “It will take some maturity for men to be smart, not party, and try to keep themselves.”

Coach Adam Gas said he and General Manager Joe Douglas had multiple conversations with full-back CG Mosley before Moseley decided to pull out of the season due to coronavirus concerns.

“He was not comfortable with the situation, and he had the ability to withdraw,” Gass said in a conference call on Wednesday. He made his decision. He made it fairly early in the process. I appreciate that he did. Obviously we’re going to miss him this season but, as always, we’ll have the mentality of the next guy. I feel like we’ve got a lot of depth in that position. They will go up and do everything they can to fill the void. We will develop a great team rhythm. “

Gase was asked if Jets was the contender in the playoff match.

“I think any time we enter the season there are many factors at play,” he said.

“Now where we are now we haven’t even started training camp. Our goal is always to play in January, and the target will always be. We have to do everything we can to make sure that this is where we end up. We will always shoot to make it happen. That will be the target.” This year “.

Gus said he does not expect anyone else to withdraw before 4 p.m. Thursday. Limit. … He said that the technical staff has been working on the “depth scheme” since April only in case the coach is infected with the Coronavirus and wastes time. … ILB James Burgess was added to the reservation / CO-VID-19 list on Wednesday, which means that he either tested positive or was exposed to an infected person. He is the fourth Gates player to be placed on the list.