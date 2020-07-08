JK Rowling joins 150 public figures who warn against freedom of expression

Photo copyright

Reuters

About 150 writers, academics, and activists – including authors JK Rolling, Salman Rushdie, and Margaret Atwood – signed an open letter condemning “limiting the debate.”

They say they praise the “required account” of ethnic justice recently, but they argue that it has stifled the open debate.

The letter condemns “a boom of shame and public ostracism” and “blind moral certainty”.

A number of signatories were attacked because of the comments that caused the abuse.

The message says, “The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, has become more restricted.”

The American diaries Noam Chomsky, the prominent feminist Gloria Steinem, the Russian chess professor Gary Kasparov and the author Malcolm Gladwell put their names in the letter, Which was published on Tuesday in the Harper magazine.

The emergence of the name of author Harry Potter Rolling among the signatories comes after she found herself under attack on the Internet recently Comments offend transgender people.

The letter was also signed by its colleague, British author Martin Ames.

She also says, “We hold on to the value of strong, caustic counter-discourse on all sides.

“But it is now common to hear calls for quick and intense revenge in response to the perceived excesses of speech and thought.”

The letter condemns the “disproportionate sanctions” that were implemented on the goals of abolishing culture by institutional leaders conducting “panic panic”.

The editors continue to be dismissed for running controversial pieces; books are withdrawn on the grounds of inaccuracy; journalists are prohibited from writing on certain topics; professors are investigated for quoting from literature work in the classroom; the researcher is expelled for academic circulation subject to peer review of the study; and expels the heads of organizations For what is sometimes just clumsy mistakes. “

It was signed by the New York Times opening contributors David Brooks and Barry Weiss. The newspaper’s front-page editor was recently removed in an uproar after publishing an opinion piece by Republican Senator Tom Cotton.

The letter goes on to say that abolishing culture spread fear through the arts and the media.

“We are already paying the price in the event of greater aversion to risk between writers, artists and journalists who fear for their livelihoods if they move away from consensus, or even lack sufficient enthusiasm to agree,” she says.

He added, “We need to preserve the possibility of a dispute in good faith without serious professional consequences.”

A colleague – Matthew Iglesias, co-founder of liberal news analysis site Vox – was criticized by a colleague on Tuesday for putting his name in the message.

Vox has generally criticized Emily VanDerWerff, a trans woman, for writing a letter to the post’s editors to say that Yglesias’s signature of the message “makes me feel less safe in Vox”.

But VanDerWerff said she didn’t want to fire Yglesias or apologize because she would only convince him that he was “martyred.”

One of the sites reviewed within hours of posting the message.

Jennifer Finney Boylan, American writer and transgender activist, tweeted, “I didn’t know who signed this letter.

“I thought I was in favor of a bona fide, if ambiguous, message against Internet fraud.”

She added, “I am very sorry.”