Joe Biden narrowed his deputy’s list, with Karen Pace emerging as one of the main contenders

California State Attorney Karen Pace, 66, president of the Congressional Black Caucus, said in more than 24 interviews with CNN in recent days that members of Congress, major democratic donors, Biden’s allies and others are close to the vice president’s screening process . , Gain real attraction at a later stage in the research. Amid the last-minute angry pressure and speculation about Biden’s landmark decision, California State Senator Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, former national security adviser to Barack Obama, are also believed to be among the most serious contenders.

The research continues in strict secrecy, even with many senior campaign advisors in the dark about the examination process. Many of the women on the run have also undergone intense scrutiny by the Biden team, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Florida Rep. Val Demings, and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth. Others, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitman and New Mexico Governor Michael Logan Grisham, also received various levels of audit by the audit team.

People familiar with the process said that Biden’s team had not yet informed any of the women who seriously considered the vice president’s position that they were officially not running, as one source said 11 women were still under formal consideration.

Bass’s new emergence has emerged as one of the best contenders by intense pressure on her behalf by some of her House colleagues including influential California Democrats and major donors. Her star rose after spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi recommended weeks ago not to ignore Bass.

They have contacted Biden inner circle members in recent weeks, which has made an excited case for why the congressman should not be ignored in the research process. Her supporters drew her as a respected and respected member of the House of Representatives, a team player with experience working with Republicans and leading a state legislature, an African American woman with a drastic autobiography rooted in humble beginnings and especially a safe political option who would not rock the boat.

“I think Karen was counted from day one,” said Steve Westley, a former California observer and chief Biden fundraiser, who said he was happy to see both Bass and Harris in Biden’s short list.

“Everyone loves Karen Pass. People scratch their heads, saying who is this woman?” He said. “When you head the legislature of a state with twice the population of New York and the fifth largest economy in the world, you know how to manage the media, and you understand the economy. I think it’s stronger than people think.”

Aides insist Pelosi, who is close to many contenders, does not have a favorite in the research.

Another unambiguous dynamic emerged in recent days: an intense effort by some of Biden’s allies to blow up Harris’ chances of choice.

Even as Biden publicly praised Harris in recent months, some of his supporters – both in the public and private sectors – continued to raise questions through the press, sometimes using sexual language, about whether Harris would be a reliable player on the team, often bringing Harris’ famous attack on Biden in a preliminary democratic debate on the bus issue.

A Democrat aide who knows the search made this clear observation: “Biden’s allies are laying the foundations for the vice president to have a reason not to choose her.”

In multiple media reports, Biden’s allies attacked Harris’ motives. Florida donor John Morgan Harris lamented that “he will run for president on inauguration day. For me, loyalty and friendship should mean something.” Chris Dodd, A member of the Biden audit team in Biden reportedly complained to a donor that Harris had “not regretted” when asked about her famous engagement with Biden in the discussion stage.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. and Biden supporter Ed Rendel, who said he currently does not have a favorite in the search for a companion, said in an interview that Bass is seen as a “very safe option” in a way that Harris simply does not consider.

“Kamala could rub some people wrongly,” said Rendel. “Karen Pass is unlikely to do that.” “The first rule for choosing a vice president? No harm.”

Biden clearly came to defend Harris at a press conference on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, with a picture of a postcard listing these points under the name Harris: “Don’t hold grudges.” “She carried with me and a generation.” “Gifted.” “A great help for the campaign.” “Great respect for her.”

Recent attacks on Harris have sparked cries of sexism.

“It is not about complaining that we are not being treated fairly, although I will argue that these women are not suffering,” said Karen Finney, a senior aide to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. “We know it’s an old risk to say that you can’t trust an ambitious woman.”

Harris herself told the women at the Black Girls Lead 2020 conference session on Friday, “There will be resistance to your ambition, there will be people telling you” You’re out of your way “,” tackling attacks on her credibility and ambition for the first time this week.

“They are burdened by only having the ability to see what has always been rather than what could have been. But don’t let that burden fall on you,” she said, adding that she has experienced this throughout her career.

Biden’s campaign has largely refused to publicly engage in criticism of Harris until this week, when campaign manager Jane O’Malie Dillon responded to a report that some considered Harris very ambitious.

Dillon wrote on Twitter: “Ambitious women make history, change the world and mourn.” “Our campaign is full of ambitious women coming out for Joe Biden. This decision will be made, and it is clear: everyone who chooses one of the very eligible options to help him win and unify the country, will be one too.”

One of the reasons Harris came under fire is that she has long been seen as a favorite of Biden’s fellow candidacy. Her supporters note that she has already been screened on the national stage as a presidential candidate and it is unlikely that the campaign would surprise any unknowns at the last minute. While her campaign for 2020 ended well before the Iowa rallies, Harris supporters assert that she gained a loyal following as she ran for the White House, and that she will make history as the first black and Asians candidate for vice president in the country.

Meanwhile, Rice’s emergence as a serious contender surprised some in Biden’s world, due to her limited campaign experience. But her close allies point to her ruling credentials since she was in the executive branch and her deep foreign policy background at a time of global turmoil. They also say that Biden’s long-term relationship with Rice cannot be underestimated, especially given the way he has stressed his desire to be a “sympathetic” partner.

“If there is time to choose someone without experience in the campaign, this will be the year,” said a member of the Obama administration, who knows Rice well, to CNN. “Susan will be your best partner.”

With months approaching intense scrutiny at its end, the final decision leaves Biden and his wife, Gil, who has emerged as one of his closest advisers in the process. She has held virtual campaign events with almost all potential candidates, but she has not participated in any of the research committee’s interviews, according to people familiar with the process. A source close to the campaign said that Biden’s campaign has also started building the team that will occupy the choice of the future vice president, but he will not clarify who will participate.

When Biden told reporters earlier this week that he would choose an election partner in the first week of August, two CNN aides said the timing of the announcement was likely to be postponed until August 10. But Biden advisers gave him, and someone familiar with the process said it was a deadline next week to decide.

Biden enters the last phase of the debate as the country faces a public health crisis and economic recession. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken a serious blow because of his handling of the coronavirus – a reality that close allies say should give Biden room to choose his companion without weighing as much as he can in any other political election cycle and the electoral advantages that a fellow can offer Specific filter.

One of Biden’s supporters concludes: “They don’t need to swing for fences; they don’t need to get distracted. They don’t need to go with an untested person or a cheerful or random person.” He said contact with his inner circle.

A friend of Biden has long told CNN: “If he decides, he will not tell anyone.” But with his knowledge, he will not make a final decision until the last minute. ”

This story was updated with comments made by Kamala Harris on Friday and additional reports on Nancy Pelosi’s approach to choosing vice president.