Joel Schumacher, Film Director of Batman and 'St. Elmo Fire, he died in the 80's
entertainment

Joel Schumacher, Film Director of Batman and ‘St. Elmo Fire, he died in the 80’s

By Muhammad / June 22, 2020

Schumacher has worked on a variety of films, including the story of teenage vampires “The Lost Boys”, Julia Roberts melodrama “Dying Young”, the dark spelling “Falling Down” starring Michael Douglas, and a pair of thrills taken from John Grisham’s novels and ” The customer “and” time to kill “.

However, in some circles he was known for belonging to the Batman franchise, and directed by “Batman Forever” and “Batman and Robin” in the 1990s, in marked deviation from the darker approach that director Tim Burton brought to those films.

In 2017 Deputy interviewSchumacher apologized for the fans who were disappointed in the films – starring Val Kilmer and George Clooney, respectively – saying, “I think I owe them to them.” “I just know I will always go down the nipples in Batman starting from” Batman forever, “he added of the famous choice of adding more sexual component to Batman costume.

Schumacher was born in Queens State, attended the Parsons School of Design at New School University, and worked as a window designer before coming to Hollywood as a fashion designer, including an early job in Woody Allen’s science comedy “Slipper”.

Schumacher became a writer in the 1970s – including texts for “Wiz” and “Car Wash” – before she began her career as a director with a pair of TV movies, followed by “The Incredible Shrinking Woman” starring Lily Tomlin and “The Capital Cabins”.

Schumacher gained a reputation for identifying young talents, as evidenced by the cast of actors in “St. Elmuse” and “Lost Boys”, which included Demi Moore, Rob Lowe and Kiefer Sutherland.

Recently, Schumacher directed the cinematic version of the musical “Phantom Opera” and some episodes of the Netflix “House of Cards”.

Schumacher, who was gay, gave an interview With an eagle Last year, he openly discussed his career and career options.
Director producer Brian Fuller chirp He remembers that he learned that Schumacher was gay and outside, saying: “His vision is important, nipples and everything.”

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *