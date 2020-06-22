Joel Schumacher, Film Director of Batman and ‘St. Elmo Fire, he died in the 80’s

Schumacher has worked on a variety of films, including the story of teenage vampires “The Lost Boys”, Julia Roberts melodrama “Dying Young”, the dark spelling “Falling Down” starring Michael Douglas, and a pair of thrills taken from John Grisham’s novels and ” The customer “and” time to kill “.

However, in some circles he was known for belonging to the Batman franchise, and directed by “Batman Forever” and “Batman and Robin” in the 1990s, in marked deviation from the darker approach that director Tim Burton brought to those films.

In 2017 Deputy interview Schumacher apologized for the fans who were disappointed in the films – starring Val Kilmer and George Clooney, respectively – saying, “I think I owe them to them.” “I just know I will always go down the nipples in Batman starting from” Batman forever, “he added of the famous choice of adding more sexual component to Batman costume.

Schumacher was born in Queens State, attended the Parsons School of Design at New School University, and worked as a window designer before coming to Hollywood as a fashion designer, including an early job in Woody Allen’s science comedy “Slipper”.