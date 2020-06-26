John Bolton’s book: China Loves It To Embarrass Donald Trump, But Not Parts About Shi Jinping

When it comes to Bolton’s allegations that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help with his re-election and expresses his approval for the mass detention camps in the predominantly Muslim Xinjiang region, the Chinese media has remained largely quiet. State diplomats are similarly tight, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Legian commenting only to say that China “has no intention” of interfering in the US elections and that the Trump administration “clearly understands” Beijing’s stance on Xinjiang.

The only coverage of Bolton’s allegations about Xinjiang and electoral interference appeared in the mainstream Chinese media in the English-speaking Global Times, a nationwide state-backed newspaper aimed at a foreign audience. the paper Accused Bolton, being an “anti-China militant”, was seeking to “smear” Beijing and “increase the staining of US domestic politics.”

Internet censorship

Bolton’s discovery of China goes far beyond covering it up: there is evidence of a book censorship discussion on two of China’s largest online platforms.

Users complained about Weibo – a Twitter-like service – that they could not comment on the book or share clips from it, while on WeChat, China’s largest messaging app, posts about Bolton appear to be hidden or deleted. CNN managed to upload a book cover screenshot of WeChat, but none of the contacts saw the resulting post.

It is unclear what exactly raises censorship, as some publications on the book are allowed, including reports in the Chinese media.

Yan Duan, an office worker in Beijing, said that her WeChat account was closed after sharing the book’s PDF file in a group message. Received notification: “Since this WeChat account is suspected of spreading false information, the current login is disabled.”

After receiving another contact on WeChat herself, she said: “One of my friends expressed interest in the book, so I thought I could redirect the file directly.” “It seems there is a censorship window. The file was searchable earlier. But then, I heard many incidents where messages were hidden or the sender was sent off like me.”

Representatives of Sina and Tencent, who operate Weibo and WeChat respectively, did not respond to a request for comment.

“Ask the United States”

The great firewall – and Chinese censorship in general – is a black box, and it can be difficult to ascertain the exact purpose of any particular block, be it from individual oversight or from top to bottom to control coverage.

This is especially the case on a topic where some discussion is allowed, but some elements are prohibited.

According to Tetsushi Takahashi, head of the China office of the Nikkei, a report by the NHK about Bolton has been withheld in China. Foreign TV channels, including CNN, are often censored this way.

“I thought the book, which was released on Tuesday, worked for China. After all, Bolton describes Trump as inappropriate for the presidency,” Takahashi said. Books this week . “Cutting the feed when they showed Trump at the U.S.-China summit in June 2019, when he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to buy more American agricultural products. There is something Xi might want to hide: According to Bolton, the Chinese leader said he wanted to work with Trump for six years Another, assuming he would be re-elected, but Xi’s second term ends in March 2023. “Another six years” means that Xi was already dependent on the extension.