John Bolton’s book: China Loves It To Embarrass Donald Trump, But Not Parts About Shi Jinping

Bolton’s discovery of China goes far beyond covering it up: there is evidence of a book censorship discussion on two of China’s largest online platforms.
Users complained about Weibo – a Twitter-like service – that they could not comment on the book or share clips from it, while on WeChat, China’s largest messaging app, posts about Bolton appear to be hidden or deleted. CNN managed to upload a book cover screenshot of WeChat, but none of the contacts saw the resulting post.
It is unclear what exactly raises censorship, as some publications on the book are allowed, including reports in the Chinese media.
Yan Duan, an office worker in Beijing, said that her WeChat account was closed after sharing the book’s PDF file in a group message. Received notification: “Since this WeChat account is suspected of spreading false information, the current login is disabled.”
After receiving another contact on WeChat herself, she said: “One of my friends expressed interest in the book, so I thought I could redirect the file directly.” “It seems there is a censorship window. The file was searchable earlier. But then, I heard many incidents where messages were hidden or the sender was sent off like me.”
Representatives of Sina and Tencent, who operate Weibo and WeChat respectively, did not respond to a request for comment.
“Ask the United States”
The great firewall – and Chinese censorship in general – is a black box, and it can be difficult to ascertain the exact purpose of any particular block, be it from individual oversight or from top to bottom to control coverage.
This is especially the case on a topic where some discussion is allowed, but some elements are prohibited.
According to Tetsushi Takahashi, head of the China office of the Nikkei, a report by the NHK about Bolton has been withheld in China. Foreign TV channels, including CNN, are often censored this way.
