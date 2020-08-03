John Hume Dies: Nobel Peace Prize Winner at the age of 83

Photo copyright

John Hume played a critical role in helping to broker the 1994 Irish Republican Army ceasefire





John Hume, Nobel Peace Prize winner and former SDLP leader, died at the age of 83.

He died in the early hours of Monday at Owen Moore nursing home in Londonderry.

One of the most prominent politicians in Northern Ireland for over 30 years, has helped create the climate that ended problems.

The former teacher emerged during the Civil Rights Movement in 1968. He was one of the founding members of the Social Democratic and Labor Party (SDLP) in 1970.

He became the party leader in 1979, a position he abdicated in November 2001.

Mr. Hume has been suffering from dementia for many years.

His family said in a statement: “John was a husband, father, great-grandfather and great brother.

“He was very loved, and all the members of his extended family would feel it.”

Analysis – Mark Devinport, political editor at BBC NI:

There is no way to overestimate John Hume’s contribution to political development in Northern Ireland.

It was certainly, during those years, the mastermind behind the peace process.

He worked on different relationships, trying to solve problems that for many years seemed to be without any possible solution.

It helped create the political space in which the various parties can maneuver their way toward what has become the Good Friday Agreement.

John Hume fought in extremely difficult times during trouble – when any kind of dialogue came under attack from opponents as a sign of weakness.

“He persevered in his efforts to find a solution.

The family statement added: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the nursing and nursing staff at Owen Moore Nursing House in Derry.

“The care they showed John in the last months of his life was exceptional.

As a family, we are relentlessly inspired by the professionalism, sympathy and love they showed John and all those under their care.

“We can never thank them with proper thanks for John’s care at a time when we were not able to.

“The family caught great relief with John again in the last days of his life.”