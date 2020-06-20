John Legend and Alicia Keys showcased a new musical performance in Turquoise's latest music battle
entertainment

By Muhammad / June 21, 2020

All this made Friday’s battle on Instagram more than a call to unity in these difficult times, where every artist plays a series of hits from “Diary” to me “Ordinary people. “They also played new music with the legendary show.”Never break“Show the keys”The perfect way to die“.
“I think we need a lot of hope right now,” Keys said as she played.Empire spirit and mentality‘A song said it provides hope.
Legend and showcase opened the play duet “Fida“And I ended up playing Legend.”Glory.

Legend said: “We are happy to celebrate freedom and fight for more freedom.” “It inspired me to watch people walking down this street playing this song … This means that people are playing this song that is fighting to be more free.”

The legendary dance of his music also gave laughter to the viewers, who quickly mocked the singer.

“John Legend takes two steps like me after Henny’s second cup,” said Jeff J., a podcast host on Twitter.

Singer Jesse Wu tweeted: “John Legend is dancing like he’s got 940 credit points.”

Legend’s dance was also compared to the movements of Elaine de Generis.

The Battle of Keys and Legend was part of an ongoing series of producers, Suez Beatz and Timbaland, as a way to entertain fans during quarantine.

Former rapper fights have appeared Nelly and LudacrisSingers Erika Badu and Jill Scott As well as reggae singers Benny Mann and the Bounty Killer.

