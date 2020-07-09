John Lewis permanently closed eight stores

Photo copyright

Reuters

John Lewis has announced that eight of its stores are permanently closed, putting 1,300 workers at risk.

The retailer said it had to “secure the long-term business future and respond to customers’ shopping needs.”

Major stores in Birmingham Watford will not be reopened while mitigating the mitigation virus closes.

At Home stores in Croydon, Newbury, Swindon and Tamworth, travel sites at Heathrow and London St Pancras will also be closed.

The move comes one day after Chancellor Rishi Sonak announced measures to protect jobs amid the slowdown, including a one-time payment of 1,000 pounds to employers for every angry employee held until the end of January 2021.

A £ 1,000 bonus “may not be enough to protect jobs”

John Lewis warned in March that he might close stores as falling profits forced her to cut employee bonuses to their lowest level in nearly 70 years.

She said the eight affected stores were “facing financial challenges” even before the epidemic struck.

However, Covid-19 caused customers to move more quickly towards online shopping and away from stores.

‘Sad news’

“The closing of a store is always incredibly difficult,” said Sharon White, president of John Lewis Partnership. “Today’s announcement will come as a very sad news for customers and partners.”

“However, we believe closures are necessary to help us secure the partnership – and continue to meet the needs of our customers, however and wherever they want to shop.”

And Mrs. White said that John Lewis would do everything in his power to keep as many people as possible.

John Lewis Partnership is owned by its employees – known as Partners – who usually get rewarded each year.

This year, employee bonuses were set at 2%, the lowest since 1953 when no bonuses were paid.

Partnership profits fell 23% last year To 123 million pounds – the third consecutive year in which profits have fallen – as it continues to struggle with slowing consumer spending.

High unemployment

Despite the reward the job advisor announced on Wednesday, millions of workers may end up leaving work.

Union leaders have warned that job losses “will increase” while economists expect a “rapid rise in unemployment”.

And they warned that the incentives to save jobs were not big enough to persuade bosses to keep workers.

Sunk warned of “a major impact on unemployment and job losses.”

He told BBC Breakfast: “Will unemployment rise, will people lose their jobs? Yes, the scope of this is great.

“We are entering one of the most severe recessions this country has ever seen. This of course will have a major impact on unemployment and job losses.”

Later, he told Sky News: “I was very clear that we wouldn’t be able to protect every single job, and it would be a mistake for me to pretend otherwise.”

